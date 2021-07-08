This 'Gossip Girl'-themed Hotel Package Is Available for the Month of July — Just in Time for the Show's Reboot

In honor of the highly anticipated Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max, premiering on July 8, a New York City hotel has created a customized package inspired by the hit TV show.

For the month of July, guests at the INNSiDE by Meliá New York Nomad hotel will be able to experience Manhattan like Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen for $299 a night. The hotel package includes a stay in its Townhouse Suite with an option to upgrade, 15% off dining at its onsite restaurant, The Wilson, and full access to HBO Max streaming for some late-night binging.

Accommodations are complete with Gossip Girl-inspired room decor with artwork as seen in van der Woodsen's Upper East Side apartment, a box of macaroons, pink martini cups, Prosecco, and "XOXO" balloons in honor of the show's signature sign-off.

Gossip Girl hotel package Credit: Courtesy of INNSiDE by Meliá New York Nomad

The original Gossip Girl aired on The CW from 2007 until 2012 and became an instant hit. Based on the books of the same name by Cecily von Ziegesar, the series became as well known for showing off New York hotspots (and giving life to some old classics) as it did for its stunning young cast led by Blake Lively who played van der Woodsen and Leighton Meester who played Waldorf.

Throughout the duration of the show, the characters were often seen galavanting around the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, hanging in the courtyard at The Palace Hotel and getting a little tipsy at The Campbell.

To mirror the lives of Waldorf and van der Woodsen as closely as possible, guests can book several add-on options for experiences outside the hotel including tickets to the Met and the Empire State Building and a 30-minute professional photo shoot at Central Park's iconic Bethesda Terrace.

Blair Waldorf's signature headbands are not included so be sure to bring your own.