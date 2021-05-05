The Industrialist Hotel is a stylish stay in the 18-story landmark Arrott building in Pittsburgh's Central Business District.

A Chic New Hotel Just Opened in This Iconic Pittsburgh Skyscraper

Rendering of The Industrialist Lobby Lounge, has a dark and moody vibe

Rendering of The Industrialist Lobby Lounge, has a dark and moody vibe

Pittsburgh has a chic new place for you to hang your hat while you're in the city.

The Industrialist Hotel, a highly anticipated 124-room hotel, joins Marriott International's Autograph Collection, a group of more than 200 hotels around the world well known for their distinct and expertly designed properties.

Located in Pittsburgh's Central Business District in the 18-story landmark Arrott building, the Industrialist Hotel features a lobby bar, lounge with a fireplace, and a modern American restaurant.

Interior of guest room at The Industrialist Credit: Matthew Blassey/Courtesy of The Industrialist

"The revival of this iconic building captures the spirit of Pittsburgh and honors the movers and shakers that built the city," said Robert Brashler, general manager, in a statement. "The hotel thoughtfully articulates the new industrialists shaping Pittsburgh's future through engaging interactions and inspired spaces. We look forward to welcoming guests to The Industrialist to enjoy an authentically crafted, local experience."

Created by Desmone Architects and designed by Stonehill Taylor, the entire hotel is outfitted with industrial-style fixtures and decor, including historic architectural details on the exterior with modernized interiors that reflect the city's history as a steel capital, including marble walls, ornate ceilings, and arched windows.

In addition, two modern metal sculptural chandeliers inspired by machinery and steel fabrication catch guests' eyes as they walk into the building. The rooms have a monochromatic color palette, leather accents, smoke-like abstract art, and ambient lighting. Guest bathrooms feature dark granite tile and brass fixtures. Guest are treated to free high-speed Wi-Fi, TV streaming capabilities, pet-friendly amenities upon request, access to the massive fitness center, and more. The hotel also features a 1,200-square-foot multi-purpose space that is perfect for meetings or events.

The Rebel Room, the hotel's restaurant, is decorated with warm lighting and copper fixtures and serves up New American fare, including sweet potato poutine and peppercorn-crusted ahi tuna, short ribs, and steak frites. The hotel also features a second-floor lobby lounge that serves craft cocktails and seasonal light bites to guests and locals alike.

Rendering of The Industrialist bar and restaurant that is styled as modern and Art Deco inspired Credit: Azeez Bakare Studios

To celebrate the opening, the hotel is also offering 20 percent off and 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points per night any day of the week, valid through July 31, 2021.