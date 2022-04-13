Room upgrades and other rewards can be redeemed at such hotels as Six Senses, Intercontinental, and Kimpton.

You Can Now Get Confirmed Suite Upgrades and Other Rare Perks With This Hotel Group's New Loyalty Program

There's never been a better time to sign up for IHG Hotels & Resorts' loyalty program. The hospitality company has completely overhauled its existing system, and the new product, called IHG One Rewards, launches today.

Announced in January, the IHG One Rewards program is built on guests' feedback about what they most value in a loyalty program — things like complimentary room upgrades, free breakfast, and member discounts. But understanding that every traveler has their own preference in terms of rewards, the program is designed to be flexible in order to more effectively meet guests' needs.

Six Senses hotel Credit: Courtesy of IHG

"Every day, we welcome more guests to our hotels, and while a love of travel is universal, the reasons and ways people travel differ," Claire Bennett, IHG Hotels & Resorts' global chief customer officer, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "With IHG One Rewards, our members can create the rewards that are right for them."

The first change to the loyalty program is the implementation of a new tiered system — as with most loyalty programs, the higher the tier, the better the perks. Guests with higher-tier memberships also earn points at a faster rate. (Tiers are determined by the number of nights stayed or the number of points earned.)

But the biggest change is the implementation of Milestone Rewards, which gifts guests additional perks outside the tier system — ones that they can choose themselves. Once an IHG One Rewards member reaches 20 nights spent at IHG properties, they're able to choose one of three perks: 5,000 bonus points, three food and beverage credits, or one confirmed suite upgrade. Then, every 10 additional nights stayed, for up to 100 nights total, members can select more perks.

Regent hotel Credit: Courtesy of IHG

"[IHG One Rewards] recognizes that no two members are the same and celebrates it — allowing guests to travel, and mark milestones, their own way," Bennett said.