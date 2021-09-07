You Can Sleep in an Igloo on a Beach in Costa Rica

Costa Rica truly has it all: beaches, national parks, coffee, adventure, and now, igloos.

If you're looking for a stay on the beach with a truly Instagram-worthy backdrop, look no further than Igloo Beach Lodge in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica. Not only is it steps away from the picturesque Espadilla Beach, but it's also a mere five-minute drive from the country's most well-known national park, Parque Nacional Manuel Antonio.

Guests can book a double- or quadruple-occupancy igloo with either garden or pool views. Each of the 24 air-conditioned igloos were built with sustainability and the environment in mind. Taking two years to construct, using the airform method, the residences use about 50% less energy to cool or heat all year round. They are also covered in naturally occurring tropical vegetation, which fits in with the surrounding jungle vibes. Plus, you can bring along your furry friends — even pets need a vacation every once in a while.

All guests also have access to the plant-based restaurant, Casa Planta, by chef Matthew Kenney — a two-time James Beard Award nominee — as well as the open-air Beach Club restaurant. (We recommend checking out Paella Sunday at the latter.) While guests can hear the Pacific Ocean from their igloo, the Beach Club does have a pool right outside all of the igloos.

Other activities include a fully outfitted spa, fitness classes, movie nights, beach volleyball pickup games, and bookable excursions, including sunset cruises, zip lining, waterfall hikes, horseback riding, and more.