This Hotel Brand Is Giving Away a Year of Travel to One Lucky Person
Make up for lost time with one easy to enter contest.
IHG Hotels & Resorts wants to help one lucky person make up for lost travel time.
In June, the hotel brand announced a contest that will provide one traveler the chance to win back adventures with a year's worth of stays at various IHG locations. It's all part of the brand's new "Department of Epic" program, which aims to "help guests bring their travel dreams to life."
"At IHG Hotels & Resorts, our teams connect people through travel and we've missed making that happen," Claire Bennett, chief customer officer at IHG Hotels & Resorts, shared in a statement. "With the launch of our Department of Epic, we're helping kick start the memorable and epic experiences people have been waiting for - strengthening family bonds, celebrating milestone moments, uniting far-flung friends, forging business partnerships - across our hotels around the world."
The winner will get some pretty unreal perks, including a complimentary basket full of their favorite snacks every time they check into a new hotel, the ability to dine at one of IHG's award-winning restaurants once a month over the course of a year, a private car at select hotels to take them wherever they want to go, and instant Spire Elite rewards membership status, - the program's highest level of membership. The winner will also get the chance to swap out their home mattress with a deluxe option that they've come to love during their stays, and will even be gifted a collection of iconic Kimpton robes so they can always remember their experiences.
To enter the contest, travelers can head to the brand's Instagram and Twitter channels and "tell IHG why they need an epic vacation - without telling IHG they need an epic vacation." This means they simply need to post an image using #IHGTellMeContest and tagging @ihghotels. The contest will close on July 20 and the winner will be announced on Aug. 2. See all the contest rules and details here.