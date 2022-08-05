You Can Borrow a Bentley, Charter a Yacht, and Stargaze From Bed at This Over-the-top Ibiza Hotel

Bentleys, yachts, a casino, and the island's first Michelin-starred restaurant: Ibiza GranHotel might be summer's hottest spot.

Published on August 5, 2022
Ibiza Gran Hotel seen from an elevated view at night time
Photo: Courtesy of Ibiza Gran Hotel

The Ibiza airport receives more flight cancellations from travelers than any other airport in Spain. Come for a long weekend, and travelers extend to stay for a week. Come for a week, they extend to a month. Indeed, the island's still-authentic Bohemian spirit, coupled with idyllic rocky beaches, thriving culinary scene, high-end shopping (Dior, Loewe, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton all have summer capsule collections dedicated to the region), and of course legendary nightlife offer something for everyone. Aiming to satisfy the array of travelers looking to discover the island, the Ibiza GranHotel is doubling down on expanding its range of offerings and amenities to cater to a diverse set of travelers.

Aerial view of pool suites at Ibiza Gran Hotel
Courtesy of Ibiza Gran Hotel

Opened in 2009, the 189-room property occupies a hefty chunk of prime real estate in the heart of Ibiza's vibrant hub. Adjacent to it, a new luxury shopping complex is underway, while within its walls, the property is continually upping the ante on luxury offerings. Upon arrival, guests are picked up in the house Bentley Bentayga, which is also available on call to those staying in the hotel's four Gran Suites.

Interior of Ibiza Gran Hotel's Mirador Suite
Courtesy of Ibiza Gran Hotel

While all of the rooms and suites feature a breezy palette of cool whites and bamboo woods, the 3,900-square-foot Ibiza Luxury Gran Suite is by far the most indulgent (for scale, the island forbids construction in its interior of anything larger than 320 square meters, or about 3,400 square feet). The top-tier suite was renovated in 2019 and offers the most expansive accommodations in the area, complete with three bedrooms (a retractable screen over the primary bed can open to reveal the star-lit sky) and private outdoor rooftop terrace with its own pool and views of the sea out to Formentera.

Ibiza Gran Hotel outdoor dining for restaurant Zuma
Courtesy of Ibiza Gran Hotel
Cocktails and a small dish from La Gaia restaurant at Ibiza Gran Hotel
Courtesy of Ibiza Gran Hotel

In July, the property debuted a one-year pop-up of contemporary Japanese hot-spot Zuma, helmed by Ranier Becker, while chef Mario Sandoval debuted ASAL in June, which incorporates Spanish flavors into a design-driven space, complete with a garden terrace, chef's saloon, and DJ lounge and cocktail bar.

When it comes to nightlife, guests won't have to go far. The property also unveiled its Club Chinois from the team behind London's Park Chinois, who bring their signature 1930s Shanghai-inspired jazz club to the property.

ASAL Bar at Ibiza Gran Hotel
Courtesy of Ibiza Gran Hotel
Ibiza Gran Hotel
Courtesy of Ibiza Gran Hotel

The new dining and entertaining venues complement the property's already established casino (the only one on the island), Cipriani restaurant, and La Gaia by Óscar Molina, the first Michelin-starred restaurant on the island. New for the season, the acclaimed restaurant's 14-course Posidonia menu features a more expansive experience, while the Tanit menu focuses on Molina's 10 most iconic creations.

Should you wish to venture off the property, Xaloc Charters has set up shop in the hotel lobby to help organize sailing excursions, and the hotel's prime location across from the marina makes it uniquely convenient for chartering boats of all sizes to explore the island's deserted coves and crystal-clear waters — or hopping over to nearby Formentera for the day. Of course, there's always luxury shopping in the marina village, just a five-minute walk to the east, or exploring the old town, just 10 minutes to the west.

Ibiza Gran Hotel main pool
Courtesy of Ibiza Gran Hotel

Add on the 14,000-square-foot Open Spa (complete with hydrotherapy circuit, cold plunge pool, Turkish bath, Finnish sauna, saline inhalation baths, and more), and a contemporary art collection with more than 400 unique works created specifically for the hotel, and it's easy to see why travelers feel there's never enough time to do it all.

