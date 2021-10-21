This Resort in Maui Wants You and Your Family to Spend 'Thanksgiving Under the Stars'

Thanksgiving is just around the corner. But don't worry, there's still time to make some seriously unique travel plans for the long holiday weekend.



Families looking for a Thanksgiving gathering unlike any other can come together under the stars in Hawaii as part of a new, over-the-top vacation package offered by Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa.

Aerial view of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa

The package, aptly named Thanksgiving Under the Stars, allows visitors to bring the whole family together on a four-night getaway on Hawaii's famed Ka'anapali Beach. Throughout their stay, travelers will be treated to a variety of activities designed to entertain family members of all ages.

The pool at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa

For the adults, there's a Bloody Mary mixology class, while both young and old can enjoy the pie baking lesson. To help families make the most of the property's oceanfront pool, the package comes with a daily cabana reservation. And, thanks to Hawaii's generally excellent conditions for stargazing, this new offer from the Hyatt Regency Maui also includes a private tour of the stars experience with NASA Ambassador Eddie Mahoney.

With so many activities to enjoy, families will need to stay fully fueled. Luckily, this vacation package comes with daily breakfast at the resort's Swan Court restaurant. Another perk of the Thanksgiving Under the Stars package will have families riding in style with roundtrip airport transfers provided by a limo service.

A starry night at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa

Of course, the main event of this new offer is the private Thanksgiving dinner on the resort's rooftop. As guests enjoy their meal under the stars, they'll be serenaded with the sounds of live music. The resort will also give notecards to each guest so they can write down the things that they are thankful for and perhaps share those thoughts with loved ones.

After busy days and superb meals, families will be able to retreat to the Palace Suite for their four-night stay. This 2,500-square-foot premium suite is on the beach level, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple lanais, a large patio, living room, kitchenette, den, and dining area with seating for ten.

An ocean view king suite at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa

Pricing for the Thanksgiving Under the Stars package starts at $20,000 and is only bookable by calling (808) 667-4932. For more information about the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, click here.