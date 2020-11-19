Nearly 60 properties are providing things like pop-up markets, kitchen space, exercise studios, barbershops, and more.

Hyatt Hotels Around the World Are Hosting Small Businesses to Help Them Survive the Pandemic

Handmade painted hats by local retailer Equinoxio are modeled outside the Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen, where guests can access local artisans at a mini-market.

Hyatt is partnering with small businesses around the world on a series of initiatives aimed at helping entrepreneurs survive the pandemic.

Nearly 60 Hyatt properties in several countries are lending a hand to local small businesses through things like pop-up shops, complimentary kitchen space, and other one-of-a-kind partnerships.

The Hyatt Regency in Austin is booking local musicians for socially distanced performances and donating a portion of sales to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. In Georgia, the Hyatt Regency Atlanta is lending its kitchen to Anna Bell's Kitchen Mac & Cheese, whose delicious mac and cheese now has a lobby pop-up. In California, the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego is selling bespoke children's activity kits from The New Children's Museum in support of the museum’s 2021 reopening.

Image zoom Anna Bell's Kitchen Mac & Cheese served at Hyatt Regency Atlanta. | Credit: Hyatt Regency Atlanta

In Hollywood, the Andaz West Hollywood has made its rooftop with its iconic Sunset Strip views available to the local Barcode Barbershop. The Hotel Revival in Baltimore has started buying all of its toilet paper from Lor Tush, a local small business, and is donating thousands of rolls of toilet paper to the local community.

Hyatt’s partnerships are part of a company-wide effort to support small businesses struggling through the pandemic while dialing up the local character at Hyatt properties. At the Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen, for example, Hyatt is bringing the local artisans who normally would draw tourists to colorful markets to the hotel for a mini-market of sorts.

Image zoom Barcode Barbershop hair stylists serve customers on the rooftop of Andaz West Hollywood. | Credit: Andaz West Hollywood

Several hotels — including the Andaz Capital Gate in Abu Dhabi, the Hyatt Regency Mumbai, and the Hyatt Regency Gurgaon — are providing free exhibit space for local artists. Others are partnering with fitness instructors to offer socially distanced yoga and barre classes.