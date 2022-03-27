This Retro Hotel Suite Will Transport You to Palm Springs in the 1960s

The one-of-a-kind Hollywood Terrace Suite at the Hyatt Indian Wells is totally decked out in midcentury modern style with bright colors, retro turntable, a pale aqua vintage design refrigerator, and furnishings that highlight the genre in a lighthearted, welcoming way.

The suite pays homage to the Greater Palm Springs area's history as the playground of Hollywood stars and takes guests on a fun trip back to the time when celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Lucille Ball gathered in the desert. The decor is also a nod to Palm Springs' concentration of well-preserved midcentury modern architecture, celebrated in guided tours and the annual Modernism Week.

Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa's mid-century modern inspired interiors Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa

An 800-square-foot private outdoor terrace furnished with tables, chairs, and cushioned furniture features views of the resort's water park, mountains, and lush palm trees. A huge retro-style Palm Springs postcard adorns the wall, perfect for photo ops. Inside, the shag-carpeted suite includes more than 1,000 square feet of space with separate living and sleeping accommodations and two full bathrooms.

On a recent stay, I imagined a group of friends gathering in the suite or outside on the terrace, having stocked the customizable bar with their favorite libations and snacks. Perhaps they'd watch a vintage movie or, if the timing fit, the Oscars on the big screen television (OK, there's a bit of modern technology in the suite).

They would spend the next day floating along the lazy river in the hotel's new HyTides Water Park or shooting down one of the dueling water slides. Then, they'd lounge in a cabana near one of the resort's seven pools, visit the newly renovated Aqua Serena Spa, or play a few games of tennis. Fans of the game will probably know that the famed Indian Wells Tennis Garden, home of the annual BNP Paribas Open, is nearby. When the pros are in town, they practice on the courts at the Hyatt.

The adults-only Aqua Serena Spa features private men's and women's facilities, dry sauna, hot tub, outdoor showers, and a coed Reflection Patio. Food and beverage service is available so guests can continue to enjoy the spa after their massage or facial.