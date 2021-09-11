You Can Watch an Opera Under Water at This Luxury Resort in the Maldives

Hurawalhi Island Resort, a luxury resort located on the Lhaviyani Atoll in the Maldives, has revealed its holiday programming lineup, and it includes a musical spectacular unlike any other.

From Dec. 27 to Jan. 5, guests can visit to experience the "Opera Under the Sea," a series of performances by renowned Turkish soprano Burcu Hanci in the resort's 5.8 Undersea Restaurant. In case you didn't venture a guess, the restaurant gained its name thanks to its location 5.8 meters under the water's surface. That means diners, and now music lovers too, can enjoy a meal and entertainment while surrounded by stunning marine life and tropical blue waters.

Hurawalhi Maldives Credit: Courtesy of Hurawalhi

"Burcu Hanci, from Turkey, has had a successful international concert career including performances at the invitation of the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra and the VOICEISTANBUL International Conference," the hotel shared in a statement. "She has sung the soprano solo in 'Britten's War Requiem, Op.66,' with the Daejeon (Korea) Philharmonic Orchestra and has performed as Ciesca in Puccini's 'Gianni Schicchi' and as Marianne in 'Der Rosenkavalier' with the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra to name but a few of her accomplishments. Now a Soprano Soloist, Hanci performs at special concerts and classical music festivals all over the world and we are very much looking forward to her performances at Hurawalhi."

Hanci's Opera Under the Sea events will take place on Dec. 27, 28, and 30, as well as Jan. 1, 3, 4, and end on Jan. 5.

Other holiday festivities commence on Christmas Eve with a sunset cocktail party at the resort's Champagne Pavilion before a Christmas Market Dinner. There, the resort said, guests can dine on an array of local and seasonal specialties and listen to a bit of live music from a local band who will play straight through to Christmas day.

"Christmas isn't just for children, with The Great Christmas Treasure Hunt in the lagoon taking place on Christmas Day," the hotel added in a statement. At the Treasure Hunt, "guests search for fabulous prizes including a 5-night stay at Hurawalhi Island Resort."

Hurawalhi Maldives Credit: Courtesy of Hurawalhi

Between Christmas and New Year's Eve, guests can also take part in a number of incredible activities including a bioluminescent night dive, snorkel trips to swim with green sea turtles and manta rays, or take a jet ski safari in search of dolphins.

The holiday festivities close out with a New Year's Eve celebration including a cocktail party on Dream Island where "guests can wave goodbye to the final sunset of 2021 with champagne and canapés before the grand gala dinner, a lavish event accompanied by live music throughout the night."