You Could Score a Room at Any Hoxton Hotel in the World for $1 — but You'll Have to Act Fast

The Hoxton is offering up a double whammy with the latest iteration of its famed $1 sale. Not only is it offering the chance to win the deal on a global scale for the very first time, but it’s also ensuring that all the proceeds go to an excellent cause.

The Hoxton announced the new giveaway sale on Wednesday with the additional note that all proceeds from the sale will go to its mental wellbeing partners to help “support the unprecedented demand for mental health resource demand as a result of the pandemic.” The hotel added that after “reflecting on a difficult year for people all over the world,” it is adding London-based graphic artist Naomi Edmondson, of Survival Techniques, as a partner in an effort to “provide optimism and little light to anyone having a dark day.”

According to the company, Edmondson’s work will be installed throughout its global hotels over the coming weeks. The installations include window paintings (visible from the street) in Southwark and Shoreditch and elevator wraps in Downtown Los Angeles and Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The four organizations the hotel is supporting with the sale include the Mental Health Foundation in the UK, Open Up in Amsterdam, Astree in Paris, and MyWellbeing in North America, which provides free mental health counseling to those who need it but might not have access to it.