This Beloved Boutique Hotel Just Launched Ultra-chic Camper Van Vacations in the U.S.

This month, The Hoxton — known as the ever-trendy boutique hotel that started in the U.K. — launched Camp Hox, a series of curated camper van experiences across the U.S. and Europe. Bookings went live on May 4 for the second iteration of Camp Hox. Last summer, they hosted the first Camp Hox experience in the U.K., swapping city hotel rooms for glamping tents in Oxfordshire and bringing the quintessential Hoxton decor and amenities to the English countryside.

This year, Camp Hox is expanding to the U.S., Holland, and France. And they're using camper vans this time around, outfitted with Roberts radios, a fridge stocked with complimentary beer and wine, a portable grill, Hoxton towels and linens, and everything you need to take one of your favorite hotel experiences on the road.

Interior detail from the Camp Hox glamping California adventure Credit: Sierra Prescott/Courtesy Camp Hox

Their first U.S. itinerary is in California. The trip — called Win(e)d down the Windows — starts at The Hoxton, DTLA and takes the Pacific Coast Highway, winding through charming towns where The Hox has earmarked attractions for you (think: vintage shopping and local restaurants). Your destination is Windrose Farm in Paso Robles, where you'll pull into a campsite that's already been booked and paid for by The Hoxton. In Paso, Camp Hox has already flagged the best wineries, hiking trails, and beaches for seal spotting nearby. The curated trip (from $1,200) offers the best of the central California coast in two nights, followed by a night in Los Angeles at The Hoxton, DTLA.