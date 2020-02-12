7 Hotels Where You Can Spot Hippos, Zebras, Monkeys, and Sea Life All Without Leaving Your Room

Looking for wildlife doesn’t have to mean spending an entire day in a safari vehicle or hiking through a national park for hours on end. There is an alternative option for those who would rather skip a safari’s 6 a.m. wakeup call, or spend the afternoon napping rather than trekking through the forest seeking out monkeys. Because this is a vacation, after all.

At these hotels, featuring rooms that offer prime wildlife viewing, let the animals find you. The only effort required? Drawing open your bedroom curtains and perhaps asking room service to bring you coffee... in bed.