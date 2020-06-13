20 Hotels Around the World With Stunning Private Hot Tubs

From Bali to Italy, these hotels with Jacuzzis in room and private outdoor hot tubs provide ultimate relaxation.

There's nothing more relaxing than sinking into your own private hot tub after a long day of exploring a new destination. Whether you're seeking hotels with Jacuzzis in the rooms for a romantic getaway or suites with private terraces and hot tubs for a relaxing vacation, we've got you covered. Below, we've rounded up some of the world's most beautiful hotels with private hot tubs, so you can find your own slice of paradise.

1. North Island, Seychelles

North Island's hot tub by the beach Credit: Courtesy of North Island

With just 11 villas on this exclusive, private island, you can enjoy peace and quiet in a stunning tropical location. Relax in your own private Jacuzzi with views of the beach under the shade of palm trees at North Island in the Seychelles.

2. Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa, St. Barths

Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa hot tub with lounge chairs Credit: Courtesy of Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa

Located on the Grand Cul de Sac in beautiful St. Barths, Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa offers temperature-controlled plunge pools with Jacuzzi jets on private patios in its coveted Océan Lux Piscine Privée suites. Sunbathe and relax on your private sundeck or take a dip in your hot tub while watching kite surfers fly by.

3. The Mulia, Bali, Indonesia

Private romantic hot tub at The Mulia Villas Credit: Courtesy of The Mulia Villas

Escape to The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas in Bali and enjoy amenities like a dedicated butler, a private swimming pool and Jacuzzi, a daily breakfast, and afternoon tea and cocktails. The Mulia also offers daily activities, a spa, several pools, the Mulia Kidz club, and more.

4. Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Lake Como, Italy

Romantic private hot tub under the moon light at Grand Hotel Tremezzo Credit: Courtesy of Grand Hotel Tremezzo

This picturesque hotel, located on Lake Como, is perfect for an Italian getaway. Check into the Rooftop Corner Suite at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo for stunning views of the lake and mountains as you enjoy a private soak on the terrace.

5. Katikies Mykonos, Mykonos, Greece

Katikies Mykonos's hot tub pool with ocean view Credit: Courtesy of Katikies

The Greek Islands are a traveler's dream, and Mykonos is one of their most popular destinations. Take in the views of the Aegean Sea from your private terrace — complete with a hot tub — in the Katikies Suite at Katikies Mykonos.

6. Likuliku Lagoon Resort, Fiji

Likuliku Lagoon Resort's private hot tub with lounge area near the beach Credit: Courtesy of Likuliku Lagoon Resort

Enjoy a beachfront soak, outdoor shower, or a stroll around a quiet courtyard at the Likuliku Lagoon Resort in Fiji. The resort's 18 Deluxe Beachfront Bures offer a secluded oasis, perfect for your next tropical getaway.

7. Namale Resort & Spa, Fiji

Namale Resort & Spa's heart shaped private hot tub in Fiji Credit: Courtesy of Namale Resort & Spa

If you're seeking a romantic getaway, look no further than this adults-only resort in Fiji. In addition to private plunge pools, Namale has a deck featuring a heart-shaped hot tub with incredible views of the ocean that couples can reserve for private dinners.

8. Capella Singapore, Singapore

Capella Singapore's suite with private hot tub Credit: Courtesy of Capella Singapore

Located on Sentosa Island, Capella Singapore offers a range of luxurious accommodations, including four Constellation Rooms. Book a stay in one of these rooms to enjoy a private balcony with your own Jacuzzi overlooking the South China Sea.

9. Vakkaru Maldives, Maldives

Vakkaru Maldives Private villa pool and hot tube on ocean Credit: Courtesy of Vakkaru Maldives

The beautiful Vakkaru Maldives resort is surrounded by crystal-clear blue waters, offering overwater villas and a two-story private residence. Watch the sunset from your private pool or outdoor Jacuzzi for an unforgettable experience.

10. Atami Kaihourou, Atami, Japan

Private pool and hot tub with ocean view at Atami Kaihourou, Atami, Japan Credit: Courtesy of Atami Kaihourou

Enjoy a secluded, personalized experience at this Japanese luxury resort with only four rooms. With its own infinity pool and Jacuzzi, the Seiha Suite at Atami Kaihourou offers stunning views of the Sagami Bay.

11. Katikies Chromata, Santorini, Greece

Katikies Chromata Hotel in Santorini Credit: Courtesy of Katikies

The beautiful Chromata Villa was a private home during the Venetian period, but today, it's one of Santorini's most luxurious five-star accommodations. Soak in beautiful views overlooking the caldera from your own private pool or relax in the serene Jacuzzi tub.

12. Umehibiki, Hita, Japan

Hot tub with mountainous view at Umehibiki in Japan Credit: Courtesy of Umehibiki

Enjoy the best of both worlds with an open-air hot tub and an indoor Jacuzzi bath in the two-room suite at Umehibiki in Hita. This intimate hotel is surrounded by nature and plum blossoms, making it the perfect destination for a relaxing getaway.

13. Àni Anguilla, Anguilla

ANI Anguilla hot tub and ocean view Credit: Courtesy of ANI Private Resorts

Àni Anguilla is a private, cliffside oceanfront estate, with 10 rooms in two villas. Beautiful white-sand beaches are just a short golf cart ride away, and you can enjoy striking views of the coastline from the private Jacuzzi and pool.

14. Rosewood Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico

Mayakoba private hot tub near the beach with lounge chairs Credit: Courtesy of Mayakoba

Lagoons and jungle meet white-sand beaches in Mayakoba. The Rosewood Mayakoba's suites feature heated plunge pools, so you can enjoy a relaxing dip while looking out over the coastline with a drink in hand.

15. Puente Romano Beach Resort, Marbella, Spain

Terrace suite with hot tub at Puente Romano Beach Resort Credit: Courtesy of Puente Romano Beach Resort

On southern Spain's beautiful Costa del Sol, you'll find the Puente Romano Beach Resort. The property's Royal Suite offers a spacious outdoor terrace, perfect for sunbathing, and it has its very own Jacuzzi. Take the in-room spa experience up a notch with the master bath's sauna, whirlpool, and rainfall shower.

16. Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk, Fukuoka, Japan

Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk's private hot tub indoors with full view of harbor at night Credit: Courtesy of Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk

Relax and unwind after a day of exploring by soaking in a whirlpool bath with views of the city and ocean. The hotel also offers Japanese suites that use traditional style elements.

17. Ai Faraglioni, Sicily, Italy

Hot tub at dusk with ocean view by candlelight Credit: Courtesy of The Thinking Traveller

This stunning, white-washed villa is the perfect place to escape in Sicily, with a private infinity pool and Jacuzzi overlooking the picturesque cliffs and the sea. It sleeps up to 10 people in its five bedrooms, and gives guests direct access to the turquoise blue waters below.

18. Hotel Bellevue, Mali Lošinj, Croatia

Hot tub at sunset at Hotel Bellevue, Mali Losinj, Croatia Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Bellevue

Enjoy a relaxing soak with breathtaking views of Čikat Bay at the Hotel Bellevue in Mali Lošinj, Croatia. This hotel has premium suites with private Jacuzzis and terraces, ideal for winding down after a day spent exploring the beautiful Adriatic island.

19. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort, Los Cabos, Mexico

Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort, suite with hot tub and ocean view Credit: Courtesy of Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort

Las Ventanas al Paraíso's suites and villas offer thoughtful amenities and five-star service in an incredible oceanfront setting. Select suites feature private balconies with outdoor showers, plunge pools, patios, and private Jacuzzis.

20. Faro di Brucoli, Sicily, Italy

Private hot tub with ocean view at Faro di Brucoli, Sicily, Italy Credit: Courtesy of The Thinking Traveller