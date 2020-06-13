20 Hotels Around the World With Stunning Private Hot Tubs
There's nothing more relaxing than sinking into your own private hot tub after a long day of exploring a new destination. Whether you're seeking hotels with Jacuzzis in the rooms for a romantic getaway or suites with private terraces and hot tubs for a relaxing vacation, we've got you covered. Below, we've rounded up some of the world's most beautiful hotels with private hot tubs, so you can find your own slice of paradise.
1. North Island, Seychelles
With just 11 villas on this exclusive, private island, you can enjoy peace and quiet in a stunning tropical location. Relax in your own private Jacuzzi with views of the beach under the shade of palm trees at North Island in the Seychelles.
2. Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa, St. Barths
Located on the Grand Cul de Sac in beautiful St. Barths, Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa offers temperature-controlled plunge pools with Jacuzzi jets on private patios in its coveted Océan Lux Piscine Privée suites. Sunbathe and relax on your private sundeck or take a dip in your hot tub while watching kite surfers fly by.
3. The Mulia, Bali, Indonesia
Escape to The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas in Bali and enjoy amenities like a dedicated butler, a private swimming pool and Jacuzzi, a daily breakfast, and afternoon tea and cocktails. The Mulia also offers daily activities, a spa, several pools, the Mulia Kidz club, and more.
4. Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Lake Como, Italy
This picturesque hotel, located on Lake Como, is perfect for an Italian getaway. Check into the Rooftop Corner Suite at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo for stunning views of the lake and mountains as you enjoy a private soak on the terrace.
5. Katikies Mykonos, Mykonos, Greece
The Greek Islands are a traveler's dream, and Mykonos is one of their most popular destinations. Take in the views of the Aegean Sea from your private terrace — complete with a hot tub — in the Katikies Suite at Katikies Mykonos.
6. Likuliku Lagoon Resort, Fiji
Enjoy a beachfront soak, outdoor shower, or a stroll around a quiet courtyard at the Likuliku Lagoon Resort in Fiji. The resort's 18 Deluxe Beachfront Bures offer a secluded oasis, perfect for your next tropical getaway.
7. Namale Resort & Spa, Fiji
If you're seeking a romantic getaway, look no further than this adults-only resort in Fiji. In addition to private plunge pools, Namale has a deck featuring a heart-shaped hot tub with incredible views of the ocean that couples can reserve for private dinners.
8. Capella Singapore, Singapore
Located on Sentosa Island, Capella Singapore offers a range of luxurious accommodations, including four Constellation Rooms. Book a stay in one of these rooms to enjoy a private balcony with your own Jacuzzi overlooking the South China Sea.
9. Vakkaru Maldives, Maldives
The beautiful Vakkaru Maldives resort is surrounded by crystal-clear blue waters, offering overwater villas and a two-story private residence. Watch the sunset from your private pool or outdoor Jacuzzi for an unforgettable experience.
10. Atami Kaihourou, Atami, Japan
Enjoy a secluded, personalized experience at this Japanese luxury resort with only four rooms. With its own infinity pool and Jacuzzi, the Seiha Suite at Atami Kaihourou offers stunning views of the Sagami Bay.
11. Katikies Chromata, Santorini, Greece
The beautiful Chromata Villa was a private home during the Venetian period, but today, it's one of Santorini's most luxurious five-star accommodations. Soak in beautiful views overlooking the caldera from your own private pool or relax in the serene Jacuzzi tub.
12. Umehibiki, Hita, Japan
Enjoy the best of both worlds with an open-air hot tub and an indoor Jacuzzi bath in the two-room suite at Umehibiki in Hita. This intimate hotel is surrounded by nature and plum blossoms, making it the perfect destination for a relaxing getaway.
13. Àni Anguilla, Anguilla
Àni Anguilla is a private, cliffside oceanfront estate, with 10 rooms in two villas. Beautiful white-sand beaches are just a short golf cart ride away, and you can enjoy striking views of the coastline from the private Jacuzzi and pool.
14. Rosewood Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico
Lagoons and jungle meet white-sand beaches in Mayakoba. The Rosewood Mayakoba's suites feature heated plunge pools, so you can enjoy a relaxing dip while looking out over the coastline with a drink in hand.
15. Puente Romano Beach Resort, Marbella, Spain
On southern Spain's beautiful Costa del Sol, you'll find the Puente Romano Beach Resort. The property's Royal Suite offers a spacious outdoor terrace, perfect for sunbathing, and it has its very own Jacuzzi. Take the in-room spa experience up a notch with the master bath's sauna, whirlpool, and rainfall shower.
16. Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk, Fukuoka, Japan
Relax and unwind after a day of exploring by soaking in a whirlpool bath with views of the city and ocean. The hotel also offers Japanese suites that use traditional style elements.
17. Ai Faraglioni, Sicily, Italy
This stunning, white-washed villa is the perfect place to escape in Sicily, with a private infinity pool and Jacuzzi overlooking the picturesque cliffs and the sea. It sleeps up to 10 people in its five bedrooms, and gives guests direct access to the turquoise blue waters below.
18. Hotel Bellevue, Mali Lošinj, Croatia
Enjoy a relaxing soak with breathtaking views of Čikat Bay at the Hotel Bellevue in Mali Lošinj, Croatia. This hotel has premium suites with private Jacuzzis and terraces, ideal for winding down after a day spent exploring the beautiful Adriatic island.
19. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort, Los Cabos, Mexico
Las Ventanas al Paraíso's suites and villas offer thoughtful amenities and five-star service in an incredible oceanfront setting. Select suites feature private balconies with outdoor showers, plunge pools, patios, and private Jacuzzis.
20. Faro di Brucoli, Sicily, Italy
Imagine yourself sipping Champagne from your private hot tub while admiring Mount Etna from across the Gulf of Catania. This lighthouse-turned-luxury-villa is the perfect place to stay while exploring the charming Sicilian town of Brucoli.