Hotels.com Is Giving Travelers $5,000 to Go on a Vacation Based on Their Literal Dreams

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sleeping in an overwater bungalow in the Maldives, admiring the northern lights in Alaska, and sailing around the Amalfi Coast — bucket-list trips like these usually come to mind in conversations about dream vacations. But what about a getaway based on your literal dreams? Where would you go if the stories your brain spun at night were leading the way?

Well, five lucky people are about to find out, thanks to the latest travel giveaway hosted by Hotels.com.

According to a recent survey by the company, Americans have been dreaming more often and more vividly over the last year, with more than half expressing interest in having those dreams professionally interpreted. Whether you've saved the world from alien invasion or woke up from a never-ending free fall, Hotels.com wants to hear about your weird and random dreams in full detail.

Five winners will then be chosen for a virtual consultation with expert dream interpreters Anna Toonk and Nina Endrst of The SoulUnity. Toonk and Endrst will dig deep to uncover the true meaning of those dreams, telling people where they should travel based on their nighttime musings.

Whether or not you're among the 47% of Americans spending their sleep hours dreaming about travel, Hotels.com will also award the five winners with $5,000 to make their dream trip (literally) a reality. The prize money can be spent on bookings through Hotels.com, and it also comes with upgraded Gold Status, so winners can enjoy extra perks like late checkout times.

"We've all had those crazy, wild dreams that we can't explain, even more so in the past year," said Jennifer Dohm, head of PR and communications of North America, in a press release. "Hotels.com is here to help you make sense of those subliminal thoughts and reward you with what your inner self really wants — a dream-worthy vacation. With flexible cancellation options, Gold Status perks like late checkout, and the array of dreamy properties available on Hotels.com, there are plenty of epic trips for the taking, no matter where travelers' dreams take them."

For your chance to win, head to hotels.com/dreamvacation to fill out the application and tell the company all about your wildest dreams. Entries close on May 27 at 5 p.m. ET. To read the official terms and conditions, click here.