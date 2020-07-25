See the World’s Most Famous Landmarks From the Comfort of Your Room at These Perfectly Located Hotels

Imagine waking up, opening your curtains, and looking out at the Eiffel Tower. What about the gleaming white tiles of the Sydney Opera House or the sun-drenched Giza Pyramids?

For many, visiting the world’s most iconic landmarks is a catalyst for travel and the chance to mark off some bucket list items. Do yourself one better and book a room at any of these hotels with incredible views of the most beloved landmarks on Earth.

Image zoom

Andaz Dubai The Palm — Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Kill two birds with one stone at the Andaz Dubai The Palm. Stay on one of the world’s largest human-made islands, the Palm Jumeirah, with unobstructed views of the Burj Al Arab, the world’s tallest all-suite hotel. Plus, the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, can be seen in the distance.

Designed to resemble the sail of a boat, the Burj Al Arab is one of the city’s most recognizable and iconic buildings. At the Andaz, you can marvel at both architectural feats from your room or the pool.

Image zoom Thompson Seattle

Thompson Seattle — Seattle, Washington

Near the banks of Puget Sound, this urban-chic hotel has unparalleled vistas of the water and two of the city’s most significant attractions. From the Thompson Seattle’s floor to ceiling windows, you’ll be able to see Seattle’s famous Great Wheel and Pike Place Market. You’ll also be within walking distance to both.

The hotel’s rooftop bar and terrace, appropriately named The Nest, has some of the best views of the city, including Pike Place below and the sunset over the water.

Image zoom

Hyatt Centric Times Square — New York City

New York has one of the world’s most recognizable skylines. For some of New York’s best city panoramas, the Hyatt Centric Times Square has you covered.

Watch as the sun dips below the Hudson River, and the skyscraper lights switch on one after the other. The Chrysler Building, one of the world’s most famous Art Deco-style buildings is also one of the city’s crown gems — and the Hyatt Centric Times Square has the perfect view.

Image zoom Park Hyatt Sydney

Park Hyatt Sydney — Sydney, Australia

Sydney’s renowned Opera House is the most well-known landmark in Australia and one of the most photographed buildings in the world. At the Park Hyatt Sydney, you can book a room with an Opera view so you can wonder at its tiled white sails from your bed. Or dine out at its waterfront restaurant, The Dining Room, for the perfect vantage point.

Image zoom Pullman Hotels and Resorts

Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel — Paris, France

It doesn’t get more impressive than a hotel with views of the Eiffel Tower. Go all out and choose a room with a spectacular Eiffel Tower view and a balcony at the Pullman Paris. Every night after sunset, you can watch the world’s most famous tower come to life with twinkling lights every hour on the hour. It will be one of your favorite travel memories to date.

Image zoom venuestock/getty images

Hotel Colosseum — Rome, Italy

Sitting on top of Esquilino Hill, the Hotel Colosseum is a boutique three-star hotel with stunning views of, you guessed it, the Colosseum. If you don’t get a glimpse at the former gladiator amphitheater from your room, head to their rooftop terrace. Order a Negroni and look out over the entire city of Rome, with prime views of the Colosseum.

Image zoom Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Park Plaza Westminster Bridge — London, England

Although Big Ben is currently receiving a facelift, the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge has unbelievable views of the giant clock tower, the Parliament House, and the London Eye. For now, you may fancy looking at the city’s biggest Ferris wheel, but once construction on Big Ben is done in 2021, you’ll want to arrange a stay to see it in all its glory.

Image zoom Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore

Fullerton Bay Hotel — Singapore

This historic hotel located on Marina Bay has some of the best views of Singapore’s famous Marina Bay Sands. Select a room on the bay to ogle at the grandeur of the three-pillared hotel across the water. The Fullerton Bay Hotel’s rooftop bar, Lantern, also has phenomenal views of the building and its nightly light show.

Image zoom Marriott

Marriott Mena House — Cairo, Egypt

Egypt’s Great Pyramids are one of the world’s most mystifying and magical destinations. At the five-star Marriott Mena House, guests can catch a glimpse of these towering structures without ever leaving their room. Book a room with a Pyramid view and marvel at the limestone wonders over your morning coffee.

Image zoom

Longitude 131° — New South Wales, Australia

Deep in the Australian Outback, right in the center of the country, sits Uluru. This giant red rock belonging to the Aboriginal community is one of the most incredible sights in Australia. Longitude 131° is a luxury desert camp looking out over Uluru as its colors change from purple to deep red throughout the day. There’s no better place to experience this geological masterpiece.

Image zoom Four Seasons

Four Seasons San Francisco at Embarcadero — San Francisco, California

The Golden Gate City, or SF as it’s called by locals, has dozens of attractions. Coming soon to the heart of the city, guests can get views of the Transamerica Pyramid, the Golden Gate Bridge, and Alcatraz, all from their hotel room. At the Four Seasons San Francisco at Embarcadero, select your modern room based on which iconic landmark you’d rather look out over. We’re partial to the Premier Bridge-View room to watch the fog roll in over the red bridge.

Image zoom Azerai La Residence, Hue

Azerai La Residence — Hue, Vietnam

Hue, also known as the ancient city, is the former capital of Vietnam. Once home to emperors and royalty, the Imperial Citadel is the city’s most popular attraction. You could spend an entire day exploring its grounds.

From your room and spacious balcony at the Azerai La Residence, Hue, you can see the exterior wall of the famed Citadel and an enormous Vietnamese flag flying high above the ancient city.

Image zoom Majestic Barcelona

Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona — Barcelona, Spain

Perpetually under construction, La Sagrada Familia is one of the most whimsical and visually stunning churches in the world. Designed by famed Spanish architect Gaudí, it’s a must-see sight.