You Can Live Under a Literal Rock During Election Week

Between the pandemic, murder hornets, swarms of locusts, and a U.S. presidential election, 2020 has been intense, and we don’t blame you for wanting to get away from it all. This election season, Hotels.com wants you to live under a rock — literally — to relieve any stress.

Image zoom Courtesy of Hotels.com

After casting your ballot — by mail, absentee, or early voting — in the 2020 election, take an off-the-grid trip to this man-made cave built 50 feet below ground. From Nov. 2 to 7, enjoy five nights of stress-free isolation as you relax in these rustic underground accommodations in New Mexico. Plus, the entire five-night stay will cost just $25 for the lucky traveler who snags this once-in-a-lifetime booking. The booking will go live on the Hotels.com Under a Rock website on Friday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m. ET, so be sure to have your laptop ready if you hope to score this deal.

Image zoom Courtesy of Hotels.com

Jennifer Dohm, head of Hotels.com PR and social media for North America, told Travel + Leisure, “We know that election season can be really draining and stressful, so we turned an age old idiom into a unique overnight stay that could really only exist in a year like 2020. Now, travelers can finally catch a break from all of that nonstop election doom scrolling and go live under a rock — literally!”

Image zoom Courtesy of Hotels.com

Don’t worry if you miss your chance to book this unique dwelling for an election week getaway — Hotels.com is offering 20% off select properties with “rock” in the name, so you can use the code UnderARock starting this Friday at 9 a.m. to book your own vacation. Hotels.com also offers more than 250,000 vacation homes — ranging from caves to beach villas to quaint cottages — in addition to the hotels and resorts you find on the website.

Image zoom Courtesy of Hotels.com