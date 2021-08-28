A great adventure is only as far as the Lone Star State.

This Luxury Hotel Has Suites That Will Transport You to Europe Without Leaving Texas

A trip around the world is certainly on many travelers' bucket lists, but it's not always in the cards — until now that is.

There are many ways to experience the world right in your own backyard, especially if you live in Texas. ZaZa Hospitality, which has locations in cities like Dallas, Houston, and Austin, has many offerings for travelers who want to enjoy a foreign-feeling location without long-haul flights or fighting through customs.

Several Hotel ZaZa locations have their own, over-the-top Magnificent Seven Suites that are reminiscent of some far-flung destinations. Each locale has different themes, but each suite has plenty of luxurious and design-forward amenities to get your ideal international experience without going too far away from home.

If you'd love to enjoy the beauty and elegance of Europe, Hotel ZaZa Austin has an expansive 1,220-square-foot suite evokes the feeling of a European train car, much like the Orient Express from Agatha Christie's classic novel. The suite features rich woods, brass accents, and intimate lighting to transport you to another time and place.

Those who are looking for a little "dolce vita," the Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District location has the Bella Vita suite, which is a 1,584-square-foot suite that indulges in Italian opulence with velvet sofas, crystal chandeliers, and rich textures to enjoy a little you-time, Italian-style.

If you're dreaming of a trip to Asia, head to Hotel ZaZa Memorial City, which draws design inspiration from the continent with its 626-square-foot Passage to India suite, featuring Indian patterns, handcarved woods, and glamorous, colorful accommodations, and the Asian Beauty suite, decked out in Asian-inspired art, patterned carpets and drapes, and a red lacquer wet bar.

Hotel ZaZa offers many different concept suites (including the Magnificent Seven suites) in its locations all over Texas and is well-known for its modern, eclectic style.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Hotel ZaZa website.