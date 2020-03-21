Now is the time to stay home. The messaging from health experts and political leaders is clear. For now, we must hunker down and stop the spread of the coronavirus. But, that doesn’t mean we can’t still experience a bit of wanderlust right from the couch.

All over the globe, hotels are offering stunning views to people who need to escape even for just a few minutes. Here are five hotel live streams that will help you get away from it all right now.

Malibu Beach Inn: Malibu, California

Located on the Pacific Ocean, the Malibu Beach Inn is a true California heaven. The hotel offers in-person and virtual guests panoramic ocean views where they could spot a whale or two swimming by at any time. Though the hotel is offering up Malibu’s beautiful scenery via its live webcam, pointing out directly from the hotel lobby. And, when you’re ready to travel again, it’s happy to set up one of its 47 perfectly appointed rooms for you.

Image zoom Courtesy of Malibu Beach Inn

Hotel Del Coronado: Coronado, California

The Hotel Del Coronado explains its view best: “Crashing waves. Ocean breezes. Beaming sunshine. Our live beach cams offer a glimpse of the breathtaking views from Hotel del Coronado.”

The hotel located in San Diego is in the perfect spot for a webcam thanks to its location right on the sandy beach at the edge of the Pacific Ocean. Maybe even put the hotel’s webcam up on your television so you can feel like you’re at the beach all day long.

Bahia Resort Hotel: San Diego, California

Want another view of San Diego? The Bahia Resort Hotel has your back. The hotel, located on its own 14-acre peninsula in Mission Bay, is surrounded by tropical gardens, and miles upon miles of shoreline. Looking out into the bay, the hotel’s webcam is a soothing adventure you can take from anywhere.

The Inbal: Jerusalem, Israel

The Inbal in Jerusalem offers up one of the most wide-ranging webcam views on the internet. The hotel is ideally located on top of a hill overlooking Jerusalem’s Liberty Bell Park and the Old City, giving viewers a view for miles on end. Just as you can unwind in person in one of its 335 rooms, or in its deluxe spa, you can also unwind by pouring a glass of wine and staring off into the view.

Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa: St. Barths