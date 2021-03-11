This New Hotel Is the First in Africa to Introduce Robot Staff

There are plenty of movies out there warning us about the many (and apparently easy) ways that robots could take over the planet. But one hotel in South Africa recently became the first establishment on the continent to introduce the use of robot staff, showing how these mechanical friends can actually save the day without replacing their human counterparts.

Opened in November 2020, Hotel Sky in Sandton, Johannesburg, made its debut with three robots: Lexi, Micah, and Ariel. Lending a helpful hand to the human staff at the property, these robots are the hotel's answer to travelers' increased desire for socially distant interactions. Lexi, Micah, and Ariel can deliver room service, provide travel information, and carry up to 165 pounds of luggage each from the marble-floored lobby to the rooms.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Sky

Guests have the option of interacting with staff members or using the self-service offerings, which are controlled through the Hotel Sky app. The hotel features a self check-in facility, as well as an app to access the room, contact staff, and order food.

"It's important to note that the robots in no way replace human beings or jobs. People are at the core of our business and the hospitality industry as a whole, so the robots supplement the guest experience," says Herman Brits, Hotel Sky's general manager.

And the response from guests has been positive.

"Our guests have had so much fun interacting with the robots, as it's a very exciting and novel addition to a hotel stay," Brits adds. "There is a balance between robot and human interaction. The robots will never replace the people at our properties, as our staff matter so much to us."

With Lexi, Micah, and Ariel each donning their own individualized, colorful outfit, Brits describes them as "fashionistas at heart with a love for trends, hospitality, technology, and South Africa."

Hotel Sky is set to open another property in Cape Town next month, with three new robots expected to join the staff there. For more information, visit Hotel Sky's website.