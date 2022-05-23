Just see for yourself.

This Hotel Suite in Italy Has the Most Beautiful View of Florence's Duomo — See the Photos

Santa Maria del Fiore (more commonly referred to as the Duomo) is, without question, the most iconic and photographed landmark in Florence. While most visitors join the hordes of snap-happy tourists attempting to get a great shot in front of the famous Filippo Brunelleschi-engineered Renaissance cupola, there is another, more private way to soak in all the splendor — and it even offers a better vantage point.

The view from the living room in the Duomo Presidential Suite at Hotel Savoy Credit: Janos Grapow/Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

Just imagine waking up from a restful slumber on a plush king-size bed and drawing back the drapes to reveal unobstructed views of the largest masonry cupola in the world. The Duomo Presidential Suite at Hotel Savoy, the impressive Rocco Forte property that reigns over Piazza della Repubblica, offers unparalleled panoramas of Florence Cathedral.

But it's not just what's outside the large windows that matters. Occupying a separate wing, this 1,630-square-foot, two-bedroom sanctuary commands attention by virtue of its size and dazzling design — sophisticated and regal yet playful, typified by the blend of antique sculptures, sylvan wallpaper, and joy-eliciting textiles. The aesthetic feels decidedly fresh and modern for Florence, while still showing deference to Renaissance elements.

The living room in the Duomo Presidential Suite at Hotel Savoy Credit: Janos Grapow/Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

The light-filled sitting area flaunts sumptuous sofas, fanciful arm chairs, bespoke bookcases accented with precious ornamental objects, and whimsical Timorous Beasties-covered cushions. Elegant white statues by Ceccarelli Ceramics and eye-popping art add to the sense of gallery-esque curation. In keeping with the grandeur of it all, there's a separate dining room with a dinner-party-size table, striking crystal chandelier, and bar stocked with top-shelf spirits. The Carrara marble-clad bathroom gives off a spa-like atmosphere with a jetted tub, walk-in shower, and organic, plant-powered Irene Forte Skincare toiletries.

The bedroom in the Duomo Presidential Suite at Hotel Savoy Credit: Janos Grapow/Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

Guests staying in the Duomo Presidential Suite also get to enjoy some posh perks, including a round-trip airport transfer, in-room check-in treatment, a welcome bottle of bubbly, unpacking service, a half-day Maserati chauffeur, and personalized experience, which might look like a private cooking class or guided tour of Officina Profumo Farmaceutica Santa Maria Novella.

The bathroom in the Duomo Presidential Suite at Hotel Savoy Credit: Janos Grapow/Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels