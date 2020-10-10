20 Stunning Hotel Rooms With Private Pools

From the Maldives to Italy, here are 20 of the best hotel rooms with private pools around the world.

Editor’s Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure.

Dreaming of a luxury vacation? If five-star accommodations, top-notch service, and a private, spa-like oasis sounds like your ideal getaway, we have the perfect hotels for you. We've rounded up some of the most stunning hotel rooms with private pools in breathtaking destinations around the world. Picture private overwater villas in the Maldives, plunge pools with incredible wildlife views, and more. Here are 20 of the best hotels with private pools that are worthy of your travel bucket list.

1. Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi

Image zoom Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi

What’s better than a private pool? A private pool located just outside your very own overwater villa overlooking the ocean, of course. Every villa at the super-luxurious Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has its own infinity pool, dining gazebo, and outdoor deck with a swinging daybed, making for incredible sunset views and isolated stargazing. For the ultimate secluded vacation, you can even opt to book your own private island.

2. Christopher St. Barth

Image zoom Courtesy of The Christopher

The four-bedroom villas at Christopher on St. Barth really take advantage of their oceanfront location with endless views of the sea and island. Enjoy the privacy of your own pool and large deck knowing that the hotel’s other amenities, including a spa and large infinity pool, are just steps away.

3. andBeyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge

Image zoom Courtesy of andBeyond

This incredible lodge’s location in the Namibian desert affords guests once-in-a-lifetime experiences like exceptional stargazing next to an International Dark Sky Reserve and helicopter rides over the expansive desert. Ten 1,400-square-foot suites feature in-room fireplaces, freezer drawers stocked with Namibian craft beer, verandas with outdoor showers, and private plunge pools.

4. Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort

Image zoom Courtesy of Viceroy Resorts

With 96 rooms, cottages, and bungalows, Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort in Soufriere, St. Lucia, offers a range of luxurious accommodations — and every single room has its own private plunge pool. Relax in your private pool and enjoy views of the Caribbean Sea or Pitons, or venture out to try one of the many island excursions the hotel offers.

5. Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

Image zoom Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria

The beautiful Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal is located at the southernmost tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, and each of the property’s guest rooms, suites, multi-bedroom casitas, villas, and private Pedregal homes has a private terrace and plunge pool. Even better, guests can enjoy a daily 4 p.m. delivery of chips, guacamole, salsa, and two Coronitas.

6. Royal Mansour Marrakech

Image zoom Courtesy of Royal Mansour

The palatial Royal Mansour estate is the only all-riad property in Marrakech, offering guests a luxurious break from the bustle of the exciting city. There are 53 private, three-story riads at the Royal Mansour, and each has a rooftop terrace and private plunge pool — the ideal place to cool off in the Moroccan heat. The ultra-luxurious Grand Riad has a rooftop terrace with a private pool that looks out over lush vegetation to the Atlas Mountains in the distance.

7. Nayara Tented Camp

Image zoom Courtesy of Nayara Resorts

One of the first luxury tented camps in Central America, Nayara Tented Camp opened last December, offering 21 tented accommodations with incredible views of the Arenal Volcano. Each tent has a private terrace and pool fed by warm mineral springs. You might even spot some of the rain forest wildlife, like hummingbirds, macaws, or sloths, from your pool.

8. Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort

Image zoom Courtesy of Hilton Resorts

The recently renovated Hilton Los Cabos has 14 new oceanfront suites that offer private plunge pools overlooking the Sea of Cortez. With a view this stunning, you’ll never want to leave your room, but if you do, you can enjoy the spa, golf, direct access to one of the only swimmable beaches in Los Cabos, and more.

9. Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection

Image zoom Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

This beautiful resort in Los Cabos has an array of accommodations with private pools, ranging from a spa suite with a plunge pool to larger villas with private pools. The incredible Brisa del Mar villa offers an astounding 24,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space and plenty of luxurious amenities, including a large outdoor pool and private beach access.

10. Mombo and Little Mombo Camp

Image zoom Courtesy of Little Mombo Camp

Mombo and Little Mombo Camp, located in the Okavango Delta in Botswana, offer sustainable luxury in one of the world’s best places for wildlife viewing. Each tented suite has its own private plunge pool facing the floodplain — you might even spot an elephant while taking a dip.

11. The Beverly Hills Hotel

Image zoom Courtesy of Dorchester Collection

One of the most iconic Los Angeles properties, The Beverly Hills Hotel has hosted its fair share of Hollywood stars, including Marilyn Monroe, John F. Kennedy, and many, many more. Elizabeth Taylor stayed in Bungalow 5 for six of her eight honeymoons, and guests today can enjoy the bungalow’s Old Hollywood vibes on the private patio, complete with a pool.

12. Hotel Principe di Savoia

Image zoom Courtesy of Dorchester Collection

The Presidential Suite at Milan’s Hotel Principe di Savoia brings classic Italian luxury to new heights. The suite, located on the 10th floor, offers three en suite bedrooms, a formal dining room, a private wraparound terrace, and — perhaps most impressive of all — a Pompeii-styled pool with beautiful painted ceilings, a sauna, and a Turkish bath.

13. The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

Image zoom Courtesy of The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort’s beach villas offer the seclusion of a private home with all the amenities of a five-star resort, including a golf course, spa, and more. The beach villas have private terraces with plunge pools, so you can enjoy incredible ocean views in complete privacy.

14. Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos

Image zoom Courtesy of Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort

Imagine hopping into your private pool for an early morning or late night swim overlooking the ocean. Guests can do just that when they stay in one of the many suites at Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos, which boasts private plunge pools. Outdoor showers, connected to the interior with a sliding glass door, create a relaxing, spa-like experience.

15. Fairmont Mayakoba

Image zoom Courtesy of Fairmont Mayakoba

Fairmont Mayakoba, located in Riviera Maya, offers a range of luxurious accommodations, from charming guest rooms to expansive suites. The Beachfront Casita Suites offer private beach access, exclusive butler service, and an infinity pool on a private terrace — the perfect place to soak in views of the ocean. Of course, guests looking for the most luxurious experience will want to book El Camaleon Presidential Suite, a two-bedroom oceanfront suite with a private pool overlooking the beach, the 15th hole of the El Camaleon Golf Course, the Caribbean Sea, and Cozumel.

16. Rosewood Little Dix Bay

Image zoom Courtesy of Rosewood Little Dix Bay

Located on Virgin Gorda on the lush British Virgin Islands, Rosewood Little Dix Bay offers seven special suites with private pools. The One-bedroom Pool Suites have private patios with plunge pools overlooking the bay, so guests can relax in their secluded oasis or venture out to enjoy the rest of the beautiful resort.

17. The Retreat at Miraval Arizona

Image zoom The Retreat at Miraval ArizonaMiraval Arizona

Miraval Arizona, a luxury resort in Tucson, offers guests an all-inclusive wellness experience with a range of well-being spa services and activities, including meditation, hiking, yoga, and more. The Reflection, Unity, and Gratitude suites have a range of luxe amenities, including private reflection pools, hot tubs, and outdoor fire pits with views of the Santa Catalina Mountains.

18. Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya

Image zoom Courtesy of Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya

Located within the secluded Mayakoba complex, the Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya offers a range of beautiful accommodations overlooking lush vegetation, lagoons, and the ocean. The impressive Presidential Suite offers 4,575 square feet of luxurious living, including ample outdoor space with a pool overlooking the Caribbean Sea.

19. Alila Jabal Akhdar

Image zoom Courtesy of Alila Jabal Akhdar

This five-star hotel is located in the picturesque Al Hajar Mountains in Oman, and its luxe Jabal Villa has sweeping mountain views that guests can enjoy from the private pool. The area is known for incredible stargazing, too, so guests can take a late-night dip while looking for constellations and planets.

20. Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour

Image zoom Courtesy of Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour has four types of suites and villas that offer private pools, but the most luxurious is the Three-bedroom Presidential Villa. The villa’s private infinity pool looks out over the sea for unobstructed views of the pristine blue waters. With a game room, wellness area, and 5,280 square feet of space, you’ll never want to leave this dreamy villa.