New York's Hudson Valley Is Getting a New Luxury Hotel — With Beautiful Cottages, an On-site Farm, and a 3-mile Walking Trail

New Yorkers who love visiting the Hudson Valley will soon have a brand-new luxury hotel to check into.

Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection, a new, 140-acre retreat in Gardiner, New York, will open Oct. 1, 2022 — and the property is now accepting reservations. The resort, located just 90 minutes from New York City, is set amid stunning landscapes, putting Mother Nature at the forefront of the guest experience.

The resort will offer guests the chance to taste source-origin cuisine thanks to its expansive, on-site farm. Wildflower Farms' main restaurant, Clay, will use the farm-grown ingredients; a spokesperson for the resort called the restaurant "a love letter to the Hudson Valley's seasons and stories." The restaurant will source seasonal vegetables, fruits, and local proteins for each plate.

Cabin interior at Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection in Hudson Valley Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Beyond eating local, guests can also take part in interactive experiences at Maplehouse, a farm education center that will feature weekly hands-on classes and a cooking school with intimate events hosted by invited chefs. Guests can also engage in other outdoor experiences, including foraging, organic vegetable farming, botanical mixology sessions, and picnics around the property.

But, the outdoor spaces aren't the only thing that makes this place so special. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted on the Great Porch, an open-air lobby that acts as the living room to this welcoming, home-style resort. In the lobby, guests will find botanical-inspired art and antiques that fully set the mood. Guests will then be escorted to one of the 65 free-standing accommodations, which were envisioned by West Coast architects Electric Bowery and New York-based design studio Ward and Gray. In the rooms, guests will find sleek furnishings, deep, stand-alone soaking tubs, and massive floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that open up to private decks, allowing for maximum indoor-outdoor living.

For an indulgent treat, guests will also be able to book an appointment at Thistle, An Auberge Spa. The 9,000-square-foot facility will feature five single and one couples' treatment room and offer a seasonal treatment menu. Thistle also comes with outdoor hot tubs, an indoor saltwater pool, and a modern apothecary. And, just in case guests want to break a sweat during their stay, they can also head to The Pavillion, a 3,000-square-foot fitness studio constructed from all wood joinery. There's also a three-mile walking trail connecting the different buildings on the property and an outdoor pool.