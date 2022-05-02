This Stunning Mexico Resort Will Be Set on the 'Lagoon of 7 Colors' — With 35 Suites and an Overwater Restaurant

Fresh off a $50-million expansion of its sprawling Mayakoba property that included new lagoon overwater villas and beachfront pool suites, hospitality company Banyan Tree just announced it is adding another resort — its sixth — to its impressive Mexico portfolio.

Banyan Tree Veya Bacalar, slated to open in 2025, will sit among the lush jungle of the Bacalar Lagoon region on the southeastern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula, near the Belize-Mexico border. The destination is known as "the Lagoon of the Seven Colors," a nod to the many shades of blue reflected in the region's waters. The forthcoming property will also fall under the umbrella of the newly launched, wellness-focused brand Veya.

The resort will cost $28 million to develop and feature 35 villas and five residences offering guests privacy and high-end amenities, including a large pool and four waterfront restaurants. One of the eateries will be located directly over the dreamy lagoon, a first in the region. Guests will also be able to explore the serene, picture-perfect area on their own kayak or stand-up paddleboard.

"Banyan Tree Veya Bacalar, along with the soon-to-open Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe, will create a new category and concept of hospitality in Mexico that redefines luxury from a multisensory perspective," Peter Hechler, Banyan Tree's head of regional operations for the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, said in a press release shared with Travel + Leisure. "Modern travelers are actively seeking experiences on 'the-path-less-traveled,' and as we continue to expand, we are looking to bring awareness to emerging destinations that are rich with history, culture, and natural wonders."

Of course, this being a Banyan Tree property means that wellness will be at the center of the guest experience. The property's spa, where travelers can indulge in traditional treatments, will be designed to resemble a cenote (a.k.a. the large deep-water wells dotting the Yucatán Peninsula). Custom well-being offerings that target sleep, nutrition, physical fitness, and "harmony with nature" will also be available.

This will be Banyan Tree's third property in the Yucatán region and fifth under the Veya brand, which, according to the company, "aims to address a world with an urgent need for reconnecting mind and body on a daily basis."