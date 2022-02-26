This NYC Hotel Is Bringing Elegant Design to a Quiet Neighborhood

Long before the opening bell of the stock exchange, downtown Manhattan is always stirring with people preparing for another busy day — whether that means doubling up on coffee, catching a cab in time, or dodging tourists on the morning commute. Just a few blocks east of the New York Stock Exchange though, a new hotel is offering an oasis from the neighborhood's fast pace. The Wall Street Hotel is bringing an elevated sense of design to the neighborhood.

Inside new luxury hotel, Rose Ink, on Wall Street in New York Credit: Courtesy of Rose Ink

While the bulk of the Financial District is dominated by glass towers and sleek, modern finishes, The Wall Street Hotel is instead leaning into the neighborhood's history, keeping the stone and Beaux-Arts facade in place. Inside, softer patterns on the furniture, paired with marble tables and walls, create a relaxed setting in the common areas and guest rooms. Designed by Liubasha Rose, of Rose Ink Workshop, the rooms (from $379 per night) are designed to be an escape from the commotion at street level during the day, while still being luxurious for travelers coming to the hotel for business or a getaway.

The 180 guest rooms feature a range of amenities from heated flooring to Frette bedding and Bang&Olufsen speakers for guests to use. In the ground floor lobby bar, a full cocktail program is still being overhauled, though Rose Ink Workshop has outfitted the space with a new take on Art Deco design: blending brass fixtures and marble accents with tufted fabric seats in saturated jewel tones.

While the food and beverage program in the restaurant/bar and 24-hour room service has yet to be fully formed, it's likely to be tied to the hotel's sustainability initiatives with the Billion Oyster Project. The nonprofit is readily working with The Wall Street Hotel to incorporate everything from reusable water bottles and oyster-themed gifts available for guests to help preservation efforts of the oyster reefs in New York Harbor.