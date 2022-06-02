This New Luxury Resort in Cancun Is on 100 Acres of Coastline — and Every Room Has an Ocean View

Cancun's bustling resort-dotted shoreline doesn't always come to mind when it comes to luxury accommodations, but that's about to change. The Waldorf Astoria brand, whose only Mexican property is in Los Cabos, is set to debut on the Quintana Roo peninsula this fall.

The beachfront sanctuary is set on 100 acres of pristine Mayan coastline, backed by lush greenery. The new resort will feature 173 guest rooms and suites that will treat its guests to breathtaking ocean views, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private balconies. A soothing palette of neutrals elevates the sleek interiors that include marble floors, wood accents, sitting areas, and soaking tubs and double vanities in the bathrooms. Travelers staying in the Presidential suite will also enjoy ample entertaining space with a pool table and a gourmet kitchen.

"Cancun is a shining beacon of the Mexican Caribbean that beckons travelers from far and wide who are seeking adventure. At Waldorf Astoria Cancun, travelers have the rare opportunity to experience a treasured beauty that uniquely captures the essence of this special destination within every exquisite detail of our environment," George Stanfield, managing director at the Waldorf Astoria Cancun and Hilton Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort, told Travel+Leisure.

The resort will boast a spa with 21 indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, where traditional Mexican ingredients and healing techniques will help guests relax and rejuvenate, while a state-of-the-art gym will help them stay in shape. The beachfront property will also have a stunning outdoor infinity pool that overlooks the ocean and plenty of space for sunbathing with gorgeous cabanas. Dining experiences will include Malpeque, a seafood restaurant offering only the freshest catch of the day, an all-day brasserie with international and local cuisine, and a beach bar and grill where guests can grab a cold drink or a cocktail and snack on classic Mexican fare.

"Our coveted resort — tucked away in an exclusive area away from the Hotel Zone — reflects a magnificent appreciation for the beauty of water, the brilliance of sunlight, and the connection to elements of nature all around our resort throughout every touchpoint of guest experience, from a locally-inspired treatment menu at the Spa, to refined dining experiences showcasing local ingredients and beyond," added Stanfield.

Waldorf Astoria double queen room with view of ocean in Cancun Credit: Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria