Sir Richard Branson is ready to invite you to his new place in New Orleans.

In August, the entrepreneur announced the Virgin Hotels New Orleans, the latest in the company's hotel offerings, is open to guests.

Vigin Hotel opens in New Orleans Credit: Courtesy of Virgin Hotels

Located in the city's Warehouse District, the new hotel comes with all the playful vibes Virgin Hotels are known for, along with plenty of local flair thrown in. Featuring multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the 13th-floor bar called Dreamboat, a rooftop pool restaurant and bar known as The Pool Club, and the Commons Club, the brand's flagship restaurant, bar and lounge, it's a spot that will most certainly serve all traveler needs.

"New Orleans is without a doubt one of America's most fascinating and intriguing cities. We felt it was important to capture and celebrate the soul of the city while providing a unique hotel experience," Branson exclusively shared with Travel + Leisure. "We've embraced and incorporated all the things that we love about the magic of New Orleans into the hotel's welcoming spaces, entertainment offerings, and thoughtful chambers. Having fun is a big part of Virgin's identity so I'm particularly excited to bring that to life through this hotel. I'm so proud that Virgin Hotels New Orleans can be part of the city's continued growth."

The new hotel boasts 238 rooms (known as chambers), including Grand Chamber Suites, a Penthouse Suite, and Richard's Penthouse Flat, which is a 1,097-square-foot space with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the eclectic downtown New Orleans. In every room, guests will also find local art by New Orleans artist Jen Talton and historical detailing woven in throughout.

Beyond the rooms, the hotel also comes with a state-of-the-art fitness center, which guests will have access to 24 hours a day. While staying at the hotel, guests are encouraged to sign up for the brand-wide loyalty program, The Know, to unlock a personalized stay, along with exclusive use of the LUCY app, member rate discounts, room upgrades, dining and event experiences, and a complimentary cocktail hour dubbed "The Spirit Hour."

"We're excited to officially open our doors in New Orleans," James Bermingham, chief executive officer of Virgin Hotels, shared in a statement. "This beautiful, new hotel will offer the distinctive 'Virgin' experience travelers know and love, from our inviting Chambers to our dynamic food and beverage offerings. But we also have a real made-in-New Orleans ethos at play here, from the art and design throughout the hotel to the personalized experience we provide our guests through The Know loyalty program and our LUCY mobile app. Virgin Hotels New Orleans will surely offer a window into a city waiting to be explored."