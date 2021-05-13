Virgin Hotels New Orleans Is a Chic Tribute to the Crescent City — and It’s Now Taking Reservations

Richard Branson is at it again. On Thursday, the entrepreneur announced that his latest Virgin Hotel in New Orleans is ready to take your summertime reservations.

Located in the Warehouse District at 550 Baronne Street, the new-build hotel features 238 guestrooms, which they call "Chambers," including Grand Chamber Suites and two Penthouses that guests may never want to leave. The Richard's Flat Penthouse takes up more than 1,000 square feet of space and features one master bedroom, a kitchenette, and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the stunning views of downtown New Orleans.

Richards Flat living area at Virgin Hotels New Orleans Credit: Courtesy of Virgin Hotels

And, being in New Orleans, the hotel will of course be home to multiple dining and drinking outlets, including Commons Club and a rooftop pool and lounge atop the 13th floor, along with its Funny Library Coffee Shop.

Interior of a bedroom with a view at Virgin Hotels New Orleans Credit: Courtesy of Virgin Hotels

"With Virgin Group's rich history in the music industry and our passion for food and culture, New Orleans is a natural fit for the expansion of the Virgin Hotels brand," James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels, shared in a statement. "Each of our hotels are rooted in the communities we serve, and Virgin Hotels New Orleans is no exception. We're inspired by the city's vibrant culture and have created a hotel that celebrates the local art, design, and music in a uniquely Virgin way. We can't wait to open our doors and invite both locals and visitors to join us for a truly personalized experience in the special city of New Orleans."

A corridor at the Virgin Hotels New Orleans Credit: Courtesy of Virgin Hotels

The hotel's interior design, created by local design firm Logan Killen Interiors, incorporates what Virgin calls a "Southern residential feel while combining colorful, tropical architectural motifs with Virgin's signature style of fun and smart design."

Decor details at the Virgin Hotels New Orleans Credit: Courtesy of Virgin Hotels

Each of the Chambers, ranging from 294 to 592-square feet, come with local art on the walls, historical detailing, and Art Deco-inspired elements meant to evoke a sense of old-world meets modern luxury. The Chambers also come in Virgin Hotels' signature layout with two distinct spaces — the Dressing Room with a full vanity, makeup desk with a well-lit mirror, an extra-large shower with a bench and with Red Flower toiletries, and The Lounge, which comes with the brand's patented ergonomically designed lounge bed, a red SMEG mini-fridge stocked with street-priced comforts, a high-definition TV, yoga mat, and a cafe worktable.

Richards Flat Bathroom at Virgin Hotels New Orleans Credit: Courtesy of Virgin Hotels

Beyond the rooms and the pool, the hotel also comes with plenty of common spaces including a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and more than 10,000-square feet of flexible meeting and event spaces.

"New Orleans is a special city, synonymous with celebration. After the year we've all experienced, it's especially exciting to see the city come back to life with locals and tourists enjoying the rich culture, music, food, and nightlife again," Bermingham tells Travel + Leisure. "Virgin Hotels is thrilled to join the community and we've taken great care to create a hotel experience that embraces all of these amazing aspects the city is known for as seen through our locally-inspired design, unique food & beverage offerings, and creative programming. We're optimistic about the future of travel and look forward to opening our doors later this summer for guests looking to make their next great memories in New Orleans."