Virgin Hotels Is Doubling Down on Scotland With New Glasgow Location

Scotland is about to get the Branson treatment.

Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand By Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, announced its plans to open a new hotel in Glasgow, Scotland in 2022.

The property, located at 236-246 Clyde Street, overlooks the River Clyde in the heart of Glasgow's shopping area, making it the perfect basecamp for a trip to the city. The hotel, the brand explained in a statement, will showcase panoramic river views from many of its 242 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites.

"Glasgow is a dynamic city with a rich history that is extra special to me as my wife Joan is a proud Glaswegian," Branson said in a statement. "Since launching our first property in 2015, Virgin Hotels has established a beloved brand, always ensuring that our offerings embrace and showcase the local community culture for all travelers to enjoy; and this property will surely do the same."

Virgin Hotel Glasgow lobby Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Virgin Hotels

The new hotel will be completed in partnership with owner and developer Silk Property Group alongside Siggis Capital as the asset manager, architects 21st Architecture, and RM Funds as a financial partner. This hotel, like the others in the portfolio, will also live by the brand's "No Nickel and Diming" policy, which means free Wi-Fi, zero amenity fees, and minibars with "street" pricing. The new hotel will also come with its own signature culinary experience and Funny Library Coffee Shop, a communal workspace that will serve coffee by Laughing Man®, the brand co-founded by actor Hugh Jackman.

"With so many new hotels on the horizon, it's been an exciting time to join the Virgin Hotels family and I'm truly overjoyed to announce this latest development. I'm particularly excited about our brand's growth overseas and I can't wait to inject the Virgin Hotels lifestyle into such a coveted cultural hub like Glasgow," Virgin Hotel's new CEO, James Bermingham, told Travel +Leisure. "I'm also extremely proud of the opportunity to offer our highly personalized customer experience, which comes to life through our wonderful teams at the hotel, our multifaceted mobile app, Lucy, and our preferences and membership program, The Know, to an increasingly global audience."