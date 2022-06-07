There's a New Tiny Home Resort Coming to the U.S. — and Every Room Is a Shipping Container

As an homage to her childhood in Indianapolis — and fueled by the desire to see more design-centric, Black-owned hospitality businesses in her community — Robin Staten will open Tiny Urban Escapes by late August or early September.

Tucked into the city's Haughville area, a historically Black neighborhood on Indianapolis's Near Westside, four suites are artfully arranged in upcycled shipping containers. Each flaunts an open floor plan with a queen-size bed and a private bathroom with a soaking tub or walk-in shower. The view from each shipping container suite — given names such as The Blossom, The Bold, The Lux, and The Naturalist — is of the green, lush courtyard, a surprising oasis in the middle of a city. No two suites are the same, but each include fun design-oriented amenities like a copper soaking tub, midcentury modern dining set with white molded chairs and beech legs, or planters hung on the wall.

A guestroom inside of the Tiny Urban Escapes Credit: Courtesy of Tiny Urban Escapes

Once Staten opens Tiny Urban Escapes, she also plans to offer curated wellness experiences to help guests further relax.

"Tiny Urban Escapes is symbolic of the home and community where I spent my childhood," Staton told Travel + Leisure. "I spent warm summer days and cool fall evenings on the front porch of my grandmother's home (in Indy's historic Riverside neighborhood on the Westside). Her home, although a very vibrant and lively place, was also a space for retreat. There was always an overwhelming feeling of being whole, feeling alive, and being present and participating in moments that became memories. This was before social media and technology we are so dependent upon today. I recall always feeling complete, balanced, and inspired."

A rendering of the Tiny Urban Escapes Credit: Courtesy of Tiny Urban Escapes

Staten's goal is to promote Black-owned businesses near the boutique tiny home resort experience, such as Longs Bakery and King Ribs B-B-Q. "Long's Bakery has sat on West 16th Street for more than 60 years. The line is always out the door and wrapped around the corner. You won't find a more diverse group of Indy natives and out-of-town guests than (those) in line waiting for the city's most delicious donuts," Staten said. "If you're looking for a great meal, King Ribs Bar-B-Q and their award-winning BBQ sauce is a must."

A guestroom bathroom inside of the Tiny Urban Escapes Credit: Courtesy of Tiny Urban Escapes

Staten hopes to attract both travelers new to Indy and locals looking for a relaxing getaway close to home, but in an environment that feels a world away. "Our escapes are designed to be more than an urban destination, but a way to create distance from the relentless demands associated with everyday life," she said. "We want our guests to experience unstructured and uninterrupted free time not just for rest and rejuvenation, but to foster inspiration, creativity, and connection."