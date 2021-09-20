This Brand-new Sedona Resort Has an Over-the-top Spa and Endless Adventure Offerings

Set amid the red rocks and natural vortexes, The Wilde Resort & Spa is the perfect place for an impromptu fall adventure.

Over the summer, Sedona Rouge, a hotel in Sedona, Arizona, announced a property-wide transformation and a new name change. Now, like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis, it's set to debut as The Wilde Resort & Spa this week.

The Wilde, the hotel explained in a statement, will "allow guests to embrace the natural beauty that surrounds them in one of the world's most breathtaking destinations" and act as a home base for both adventurers and relaxation seekers alike.

"As we introduce the newest resort experience in Sedona, we are confident that guests will enjoy The Wilde's thoughtfully designed spaces, authentically curated experiences, and exceptional service delivered by our talented team," Jay Kriske, general manager of The Wilde, shared in a statement. "We look forward to creating memorable experiences for our guests for many years to come."

At the completely reimagined hotel, guests will find 105 contemporary rooms and suites all featuring dramatic colors and rich fabrics that complement the stunning views out their windows. Though the rooms are certainly sublime, guests are encouraged to leave them from time to time to meander through the property's gardens and courtyards, all landscaped to mimic the rugged terrain of the Sonoran Desert. At the Grove, the property's largest outdoor gathering space, guests can also sit and take in the views of Thunder Mountain while relaxing with a glass of wine around cozy fire pits.

The Grove Open Space during Dusk at The Wilde Resort & Spa Credit: Sonny+Ash/Courtesy of The Wilde Resort & Spa

The property will also feature a new, modern culinary concept, Rascal, helmed by chef Mercer Mohr. Rascal, the hotel noted, will provide guests with "a unique dining experience while paying homage to the classic all-day American diner with chef-driven, market-inspired cuisine and a vibrant cocktail program."

There's one more place guests can go to relax: The Wilde Haven Spa.