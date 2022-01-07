Jackson Hole's Newest Hotel Opens Next Week — and It's a Beautifully Redesigned Motor Lodge

The Virginian Lodge is ready to welcome travelers back for a totally reimagined stay in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

On Jan. 10, the hotel will open its doors to 165 new and improved guest rooms and suites, along with its central courtyard that's home to Jackson's largest all-season outdoor pool.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests and locals back to our reimagined, contemporary lodge," Stacey King Brogan, general manager of The Virginian Lodge, shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "It's been an honor to thoughtfully restore and modernize this legend of a property while keeping intact its sense of community and laid-back hospitality, and we've had a whole lot of fun. With its unique location on 13 acres and only a few minutes' walk from the town center of Jackson, the revamped Virginian Lodge is the ideal basecamp to access the world-class outdoor recreation in Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks."

The redesign was led by the NYC-based interior design team, GOODRICH, and aimed to create an approachable mountain feel while honoring The Virginian's past — it originally debuted in 1965 —pulling inspiration from the classic Western novel of the same name.

The lobby inside of The Virginian Lodge Credit: Courtesy of The Virginian Lodge

Guests will get their first glimpse of that old west magic at the vintage check-in counter and a lobby decked out in restored vintage furniture and wagon wheel chandeliers.

Travelers will find this warmth throughout the hotel, including in their rooms, which also feature warm wood accents and midcentury furnishings. The best rooms may be the courtyard-view king, as it sits near that sprawling pool and the hotel's social areas. Though if you're traveling as a family, try booking a bunk adventure camp room, as it sleeps up to eight people and comes with a double bathroom, so everyone can stay comfortable. And because this is a mountain town hotel, every room has oversized racks for hanging and airing out adventure gear.

A bedroom at The Virginian Lodge Credit: Courtesy of The Virginian Lodge

For those looking to gather with their fellow travelers, they can head to the courtyard, which features fire pits and Adirondack chairs around the all-season, heated outdoor pool and two new, oversized hot tubs, so you can literally soak it all in. The courtyard will also be used for year-round interactive programming and curated activities, including fireside s'mores and pop-up igloos in the winter, wine tastings and music concerts in the summer, as well as yoga classes, outdoor workshops, picnics, and more.

The pool and exterior of The Virginian Lodge Credit: Courtesy of The Virginian Lodge

And, in the spring, guests staying at the hotel can dig into its food and beverage concepts, including Billy's Burgers, a local favorite that will come out of retirement for its new home at The Virginian. Guests can also soon belly up to the bar at The Virginian Saloon, an iconic watering hole, for post-dinner libations.