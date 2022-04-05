There's a New Hotel Opening in Sonoma With Gorgeous Valley Views, Excellent Food, and 24 Luxe Rooms

Every little detail — right down to the carpet — is exceptional.

Sure, you don't need an excuse to plan a visit to Sonoma County, but designer Jay Jeffers is happy to give you one anyway.

This month, Jeffers is opening the doors to his brand-new hotel, The Madrona, in Healdsburg, California. The hotel, which opens on April 22, blends together the very best of chic accommodations, excellent food, and of course, wine, set on a gorgeous eight-acre property.

"The Madrona was originally built in 1881 as a private residence during the Aesthetic Movement, which was a movement that celebrated all areas of life, from music and literature to interior design and fashion, and was all about 'beauty for beauty's sake,'" Jeffers told Travel + Leisure.

A bedroom at The Madrona Hotel Credit: Matthew Millman/Courtesy of The Madrona

That movement served as his main inspiration when designing the space, but as Jeffers notes, he also sought to incorporate new ideas and contemporary pieces for an eclectic mix of old world and new, all of which make The Madrona timeless.

"The home's original owners – the Paxton family – served as a big inspiration themselves, not only for the design but for everything down to the restaurant menus," Jeffers said. "The Paxton's were true Northern Californians, but also loved to travel the world, collecting items and inspiration along the way. This way of living is reflected throughout the property, which is quintessential wine country yet has touches of international influence in the restaurant's menu flavors, wine and cocktail lists, the hotel's design, and more. We even preserved and incorporated over 30 original furniture and art pieces from the Paxton family, with at least one item in every guest room."

Speaking of guest rooms, Madrona visitors can choose from 24 stylishly appointed rooms or private bungalows, each offering guests a highly personalized experience.

A common area/living space at The Madrona Hotel Credit: Matthew Millman/Courtesy of The Madrona

Guest rooms in The Mansion sit above the hotel's signature restaurant and lounge spaces. The rooms include the original living quarters of the Paxton family, and a few select guest rooms feature bay windows, original fireplaces, and large balconies overlooking the hills of Dry Creek Valley.

Guests staying in the property's original Carriage House will find a private lobby that leads to several studio suites, with select rooms offering private outdoor balconies with those same hill-facing views.

The exterior of The Madrona Hotel Credit: Matthew Millman/Courtesy of The Madrona

Lastly, scattered on the outer edges of the property's eight acres are The Bungalows, located within standalone original buildings dating back to 1861. The secluded bungalows include individual and connecting suites, and feature private entrances and distinctive design.

While the rooms are spectacular, there's plenty to explore outside as well.

"The grounds themselves are lush and meant to be wandered, whether guests take a stroll through our gardens and citrus groves with a glass of wine in hand, lounge poolside amid the trees, or enjoy a cup of coffee on the front porch overlooking the rolling wine country hills," Jeffers said. "We really want them to get lost in the magic and bring back a sense of romanticism that sets The Madrona apart from other hotels."

The other thing that sets this new hotel apart is its attention to detail. As Jeffers noted, one of his favorites is the custom carpet in the Dining Room and Drawing Room by Kelly Ventura, a painter out of Detroit.

"I fell in love with her modern floral designs and collaborated with her to transform one of her stunning watercolor paintings into a one-of-a-kind carpet, with the help of rug artisan Blended LA," Jeffers said. "One of my favorite rooms in any hotel is the bar at the Chiltern Firehouse in London, which features a show-stopping patterned and colored floral carpet on the floor. The Madrona's Dining Room rug is my 'Chiltern'' moment but in a more subdued way."

Another favorite detail is the equally intriguing, custom-designed, hide-paneled wallcoverings in the Carriage House. These, Jeffers said, are by rug designer Kyle Bunting.

"The Carriage House features several studio suites and is the original carriage house of the property, so Kyle's installation pays homage to the building's equestrian beginnings while adding a touch of flair," Jeffers said.

Outdoor dining on a deck of The Madrona Hotel Credit: Matthew Millman/Courtesy of The Madrona

Of course, you can't leave without digging into the hotel's restaurants, helmed by Jesse Mallgren, who earned the former restaurant concept a Michelin star every year for 13 consecutive years.

According to Jeffers, the restaurant at The Madrona will be a distinctive all-day dining destination that "embraces a spirit of revelry and the cultures, flavors, and welcoming hospitality that define Northern California." Meals will use ingredients sourced directly from The Madrona's on-site garden. Dishes include Mallgren's beloved chicken paillard, which comes infused with Southeast Asian flavors; steak tartare with goma dare, quail egg, fresh wasabi; and local anchovies cured with Madrona lemons, featuring fennel pollen from the on-site garden and DaVero olive oil from the neighboring farm.

"The Madrona is a beautiful escape from reality, whether you're traveling from across the country or simply driving into town for dinner," Jeffers said. "It's a place to disconnect from your phones and connect with your loved ones and become one with your surroundings — we're so excited for everyone to experience it."