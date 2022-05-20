The Loren Hotel at Lady Bird Lake will open in August 2022.

Austin Is Getting a Lakefront Luxury Resort With a Stunning Rooftop Pool — and We Got a First Look Inside

Guestroom at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake in Austin

Guestroom at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake in Austin

Austin is undoubtedly a hotel hot spot, with everything from five-star luxury spots to quirky boutique outposts to alternative co-living accommodations opening all across town. The newest property, opening its doors this summer, is an art-filled hotel that blends the natural beauty of Lady Bird Lake with sleek urban style.

Scheduled to open in August, The Loren Hotel at Lady Bird Lake — which is the sister property to Bermuda's The Loren Hotel at Pink Beach — is all about art, indoor-outdoor living, and natural serenity. Set right on the water, it's less than 10 minutes from Downtown Austin and South Congress Avenue, but it has direct access to the parks and recreational trails all along the water. And the 108-room hotel is all about bringing that nature inside and spreading it throughout the property.

Mini bar and bathroom details at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake in Austin Credit: Courtesy of The Loren at Lady Bird Lake

Floor-to-ceiling windows will connect the landscape with the interiors, but greenery plays a role throughout the hotel's design, too, starting with a green wall in the center of the lobby. But you'll find plants throughout the guest rooms and public spaces, including the Nido restaurant and the Milk Honey Spa. The crowning piece of the hotel — quite literally — is the rooftop pool with views over Lady Bird Lake and the Austin skyline.

View of Lady Bird Lake in Austin Credit: Courtesy of The Loren at Lady Bird Lake

But nature aside, the hotel also impresses with its art collection, which includes work by such artists as Olafur Eliasson, Karl Blossfeldt, Liam Gillick, and Sarah Braman. Appropriately, much of it falls into the nature-inspired theme of the property.

Nido dining room at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake in Austin Credit: Courtesy of The Loren at Lady Bird Lake

"The transition from The Loren at Pink Beach in Bermuda, with its fabulous ocean views and verdant landscape, to The Loren at Lady Bird Lake in Austin, overlooking the majestic park, lake and the downtown skyline, was an easy one," Stephen King, CEO and founder of The Loren Hotels, told Travel + Leisure. "We know travelers are seeking elevated hotel stays in locations that organically deliver stellar viewpoints paired with attentive services, amenities, and thoughtful design."