Napa Valley's Newest Luxury Hotel Just Opened — With Dreamy Cottages on 700 Acres of Gorgeous Vineyards

Auberge Resorts Collection opened a new hotel today on a working ranch in Napa, California: Stanly Ranch. The long-awaited property joins the ranks as the third Auberge hotel in Napa Valley — alongside Auberge du Soleil, the brand's very first outpost, which opened in the '80s, and Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Calistoga, California. The final Auberge property in Napa, Calistoga Ranch, shuttered in 2020 because of significant wildfire damage. The brand's long history in Napa Valley, coupled with the sting of closing the beloved Calistoga Ranch, makes the opening of Stanly Ranch that much sweeter.

"There's beautiful poetry in the fact that the [brand's] first incarnation, Auberge du Soleil, set the tone for luxury travel in Napa, and still does today," Kemper Hyers, chief creative officer for Auberge Resorts Collection, told Travel + Leisure exclusively ahead of Stanly Ranch's opening. "Now, Stanly Ranch is joining its sister and setting the tone for a new generation of Napa."

A room and terrace at Stanly Ranch in Napa Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

The new hotel, set on 712 acres of vineyards and ranch land, connected to hiking and biking trails, has 135 cottages designed by architecture firm Overland Partners (as well as 110 multimillion-dollar Auberge residences available for purchase, for those keen on a California vacation home). Majority of the cottages are one or two bedrooms, with separate, expansive living rooms and private terraces. For a particularly extravagant weekend, book the hotel's top-tier accommodation: the three-bedroom Palomino Suite.

A bedroom and terrace in a cottage at Stanly Ranch Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

A living room in a cottage at Stanly Ranch Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

A bathroom in a cottage at Stanly Ranch Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

"Auberge always celebrates locations and properties that have an authentic story to tell, and at Stanly, the contrast of a historic working ranch in Napa brought forward into a modern, new resort is the kind of dialogue that makes Auberge hum with storytelling and discovery," said Hyers.

The on-site spa and restaurant prove that the hotel took cues from the land's ethos. The fine-dining restaurant, Bear, will offer a constantly evolving seasonal menu and plates trimmed with accoutrements pulled directly from the ranch, while coffee bar Gavel will feature freshly baked pastries. Next door, Basin Bar, will have a charming outdoor area in view of the hotel's pool and lavender lawn — and yes, they serve Ranch Water.

Finally, the spa, Halehouse, has a jaw-droppingly gorgeous pool and a slew of recovery offerings (for the day after your wine tour, perhaps), including an oxygen chamber, tepidarium, salt room, and sauna with vineyard views.