This Château Hotel in Paris Just Got Completely Redesigned — With One of the Most Instagram-worthy Bars We've Ever Seen

Though Paris is an absolutely enchanting city, some visitors might want to escape the hustle of a major metropolis for a little R&R. Fortunately, in the French capital, it's possible to do so without actually leaving the city limits.

Meet the St. James Paris, a château-hotel surrounded by its own gardens right in the heart of the 16th arrondissement, between the Arc de Triomphe and Porte Dauphine. The Relais & Châteaux property just debuted a renovation that saw all 50 guest rooms and suites reimagined, the Guerlain spa expanded, and the 50,000-square-foot gardens revived by landscape architect Xavier de Chirac. The project also included the addition of a 50-foot indoor pool and a new restaurant, Bellefeuille, by chef Julien Dumas, who recently worked at the Michelin-starred restaurant Lucas Carton.

Saint James Paris Hotel interiors Credit: Courtesy of Saint James Paris

Saint James Paris Hotel interiors Credit: Courtesy of Saint James Paris

Saint James Paris Hotel interiors Credit: Courtesy of Saint James Paris

Saint James Paris Hotel interiors Credit: Courtesy of Saint James Paris

"At the Saint James, time stands still, but never in the past," French designer Laura Gonzalez, who spearheaded the interior renovations, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "Our aim was to transpose the different periods that embody Parisian style: the 19th century with its Chinese curios, neoclassic mouldings, [and] art deco details. Mastering the art of mixing and matching styles is, for me, what epitomizes the Parisian hôtel particulier."

A hôtel particulier is a classic French town home — this one was built in 1892 by Élise Thiers, the former first lady of France, who commissioned it to house students awarded scholarships from the Thiers foundation. (We have to admit, this grand neoclassical estate is quite a step up from modern dorms, no?)

Saint James Paris Hotel interiors Credit: Courtesy of Saint James Paris

Saint James Paris Hotel interiors Credit: Courtesy of Saint James Paris

As such, the hotel exudes a laid-back residential atmosphere, albeit a luxurious one with impeccable design. There's even a house cat named Pilou roaming the halls.

"As we open this new chapter of its history, the Saint James embodies more than ever the quintessential Parisian art de vivre," general manager Laure Pertusier told T+L. "It's romantic, magical, illustrious, and deliciously intimate; dedicated to Parisians themselves and our guests from around the globe."