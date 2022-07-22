There's a Gorgeous New Soho House in LA — and We Got a First Look Inside

Soho House, arguably the most famous — and coolest — members-only club in the world, has been on an expansion spree recently. Earlier this year, the company opened a Caribbean outpost in the Grenadines and another in Nashville. And it just revealed its fourth branch in Los Angeles this month: the Holloway House.

The Ingalls/Courtesy of Soho House

The property is located on Holloway Drive in West Hollywood and features 34 spacious guest rooms — making it the second Los Angeles property where members and non-members can stay over — as well as a light-filled courtyard, a club with a restaurant, and a rooftop with sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and Downtown Los Angeles.

The guest bedrooms are divided into five categories (cozy, small, medium, big, and big accessible), and each features 1960s-inspired décor and furniture, aged wood floors, and woven tapestries. Rich velvet or boucle upholstery, burl wood side tables, and ceramic bedside lamps accentuate the beds. The most noteworthy design features in the bathrooms are the beautiful handblown vanity lights and mosaic stone floors.

The Ingalls/Courtesy of Soho House

Like every other Soho House, art plays a central role in the property's overall design aesthetic and vibe. The Holloway House brings together the works of up-and-coming and established Los Angeles artists working in various styles, from sculpture to photography. Several custom-made pieces by painter Jessalyn Brooks, Sayre Gomez, and Diedrick Brackens are also displayed throughout this West Hollywood outpost.

The 1960s theme continues into the sitting room on the ground floor with vibrant mint terrazzo floors, dark wood paneling, and a selection of neutral and patterned fabrics throughout this space and its chic outdoor extension, the Atrium, located in the courtyard. There, guests can socialize while sipping on a House Tonic at the bar.

And if you need some privacy, you can step into the library that boasts floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and seating arranged with live performances and special events in mind. Worked up an appetite? Head to the dining room and enjoy Greek and Mediterranean dishes inspired by the menu of the famed Miami eatery Mandolin Aegean Bistro.

The Ingalls/Courtesy of Soho House

And finally, the rooftop is where you can relax on one of the daybeds, soak up the warm Los Angeles sun, and take in the stunning views with a cocktail in hand. The space also features a commissioned abstract mural by Jessalyn Brooks and chic, fringed umbrellas lining the pool. It is certainly a can't-miss Instagram moment.

The rooms at Holloway House can be booked by both Soho House members and non-members — and nightly rates start at $250. You can apply for membership here.