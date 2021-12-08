An Over-the-top Beach Resort Just Opened in Colombia — and You Can Arrive by Yacht

Travelers have long flocked to Cartagena, Colombia, for its art, culture, food, and history, but until now, there hasn't been a true luxury beach resort where you could relax on a gorgeous white-sand beach after you've had your fill of wandering the ancient city's colorful streets. On Dec. 1, Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort opened its doors on the island of Barú, just a 25-minute yacht ride from Cartagena.

Once you arrive on Barú, you'll find a tropical island paradise. The resort occupies a mile stretch of beautiful coastline with plenty of biodiversity. It truly makes the most of its surroundings, and it was built to protect the local environment. It's the only hotel on the island to have LEED certification, and it has an on-site nursery that cultivates native plants from the region.

"We are very happy to present our project as an environmentally conscious hotel that will contribute to positioning and promoting Barú in the global segment of luxury tourism," said David Mulin, general manager of Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort. "This tropical paradise has it all: biodiversity, natural landscapes, and, most importantly, a cultural identity that makes it unique in the Caribbean."

Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort has 187 rooms and suites, and each one faces the sparkling Caribbean Sea. The resort brings a bit of Sofitel's French savoir-faire to the Caribbean through its design, attentive service, and, of course, food. There are three restaurants and seven bars from French chef Patrice Guaus on property: At Calablanca Restaurant and Bar, you'll find a blend of Colombian and Mediterranean cuisines with a farm-to-table ethos; Humo is a robata grill with influences from Asia, France, and Peru; and La Pérgola is the place to be at sunset, with a stunning rooftop terrace. There are also three poolside bars where you can find refreshing cocktails.

The resort offers many activities that will immerse you in the local culture and nature. On land, you might head out on an ecological-focused walking tour or see the island by bike. Head down to the water to paddleboard, snorkel, or scuba dive; There are 60 different species of coral here. You can also charter a catamaran for a day at sea or take a special trip to see the bioluminescent plankton. Little ones will love the resort's Kids Club, which has plenty of activities to keep them entertained while you visit the spa or take a yoga class.

We recommend you see the best of Colombia by starting your stay at Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena to explore the city, then heading to Barú by yacht for some beach time.

