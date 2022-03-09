30 Adorable Private Cottages Are Coming to This Coastal Town in Maine — and We Got a Sneak Peek

Preparing to welcome travelers this summer, the new Salt Cottages property immerses guests in a charming, coastal environment only minutes away from Maine's Acadia National Park. The glamping-inspired hotel is set to open in July 2022 ahead of Fourth of July weekend.

Located on Mount Desert Island in Bar Harbor, Maine, Salt Cottages will feature 40 accommodations, including 10 boutique motor lodge rooms and 30 standalone cottages that range in size from studios to two bedrooms. The motor lodge rooms treat guests to all the amenities modern travelers need, while still creating a nostalgic atmosphere infused with the charm of coastal Maine.

Meanwhile, the cottages give visitors a warm welcome from the moment they open the bright red door. Inside, guests will find vintage-style furniture, nautically inspired antique art, pristine white walls, and blue vaulted ceilings. Each cottage includes a kitchenette, a porch, an outdoor garden patio surrounded by fresh flowers, and unbeatable ocean views.

The attention to detail and maritime spirit of the accommodations can also be found elsewhere throughout the Salt Cottages property; the resort will feature stone fire pits, a game room with classic board and card games, an outdoor pool overlooking Frenchman Bay, alongside two spacious hot tubs on the deck. Guests looking to grab a quintessentially Maine souvenir can check out the micro-store boutique, while those in need of some food can head to Picnic, a full-service snack bar. The grab-and-go items are available for both lunch and dinner and can be enjoyed at Picnic's patio seating overlooking the ocean.

While Salt Cottages has plenty of options to keep guests busy, the resort's central location also allows guests to easily explore nearby downtown Bar Harbor, with its variety of shopping, restaurant, and nightlife offerings. Numerous fishing villages and the well-known Rockefeller carriage trails are also not too far away, giving travelers even more access to Maine activities on their seaside vacation at Salt Cottages.

Interior Summer Salt Cottages in Arcadia National Park Credit: Courtesy of Salt Cottage

Rates at Salt Cottages start at $399 for a king motor lodge guest room, while standalone cottages start at $525. Reservations are now open — for more information, visit saltcottagesbarharbor.com.