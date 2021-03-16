Chicago's Navy Pier Is Getting Its First Hotel This Week

Chicago's Navy Pier is finally getting its first hotel.

On Thursday, March 18, Sable at Navy Pier, the 100th property in the Curio Collection by Hilton, will officially open its doors to the public, ushering in a new era of hospitality for the famed attraction.

"I could not be more thrilled to be at the helm of such a unique and monumental hotel. The Sable will truly serve as an international destination in Chicago, considered one of the top cities in the world," Laurent Boisdron, general manager of the Sable at Navy Pier Chicago, shared in a statement. "We look forward to sharing the extraordinary views, design, and excellent service that Curio Collection is known for and always achieves."

Sable Navy Pier hotel, Chicago Image zoom Credit: Mike Schwartz Photography/Courtesy of Sable Navy Pier

This high-end hotel features 223 guest rooms and suites each appointed with a nautical theme to incorporate the naval history of the city's pier. The rooms feature weathered brass, shipbuilding materials, and smooth curves to allude to a ship's interior cabin, all in neutral hues to remind people of the lake outside. Don't worry, guests can also take in the real thing as each room also comes with floor-to-ceiling windows to provide unparalleled lake and skyline views.

Sable Navy Pier hotel, Chicago Image zoom Credit: Mike Schwartz Photography/Courtesy of Sable Navy Pier

"We have long envisioned a hotel transforming this iconic cultural destination into a place where overnight guests can experience the most spectacular views of our lakefront and city. We are so thrilled that it has come to fruition," Marilynn Gardner, President and CEO of Navy Pier, said. "The opening of this one-of-a-kind destination hotel and accompanying restaurant comes at a time when our city is ready to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and guests from the region look to resume travel. Sable at Navy Pier will serve as the perfect respite and complementary addition to the many other treasured experiences at the Pier year-round."

As for the name, Sable? Well, that too pays homage to the historical vessel that once called the pier home. According to the hotel, during World War II, Navy Pier served as a training center for new recruits in the United States Navy and the homeport for USS Sable.

Sable Navy Pier hotel, Chicago Image zoom Credit: Mike Schwartz Photography/Courtesy of Sable Navy Pier

"As we celebrate the 100th Curio Collection opening, we are delighted to welcome guests to Sable Navy Pier, a truly extraordinary property that sits on one of Chicago's most iconic landmarks," Jenna Hackett, global brand head, Curio Collection by Hilton, added. "Embracing the storied heritage and culture of its locale, this new property is another example of how Curio Collection serves travelers seeking one-of-a-kind, curated experiences and continues to expand our portfolio in the world's most sought-after destinations."

See the hotel's website now and book a trip soon.