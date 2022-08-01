This Luxury Brand Just Opened a Hotel in One of Europe's Most Elegant Cities — See Inside

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts opened its property in Vienna today, steps away from attractions like St. Stephen's Cathedral and the Hofburg Imperial Palace.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova

Dobrina Zhekova discovered her passion for travel at age 17 after spending four days in a bus traveling 2,500 miles from her home country of Bulgaria all the way to Lisbon (the bus broke down in the middle of the night in Serbia, but she still enjoyed the trip). She moved to New York City in 2010, and after completing her M.A. in Journalism, she started working at Elle.com. She is now a freelance writer based in Alexandria, VA, and her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Departures.com, Elle.com, and Sunset.com among many others. She covers travel, design, architecture, art, and weddings. When she is not learning a new language (her latest obsession is Icelandic), she daydreams about traveling to remote islands.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2022
Interior of the bedroom in the Executive Suite at the Rosewood Vienna
Photo: Courtesy of Rosewood Vienna

Vienna is one of Europe's most elegant cities, with museums, restaurants, and hotels to match its historic gravitas. And a brand-new property opening today is just the latest proof that the Austrian capital is one of the most luxurious cities in the world.

After London, Tuscany, Madrid, and Paris, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts enters the German-speaking market with the launch of Rosewood Vienna. Located in the heart of the ancient city, on Petersplatz, the hotel is steps away from some of its most famous cultural landmarks, such as the gothic St. Stephen's Cathedral, Kunsthistorisches Museum, and the Hofburg Imperial Palace complex, as well as designer shops and fine-dining establishments. The property occupies a complex of historic buildings, including a former bank housed in a 19th-century neoclassical building and the apartment in which Mozart lived and wrote his opera "The Abduction from the Seraglio."

Interior of the living room in the Executive Suite at the Rosewood Vienna
Courtesy of Rosewood Vienna

The hotel's 71 spacious guestrooms and 28 suites were designed with the glamour and artistic heritage of Vienna in mind as works by contemporary artists line the walls, complemented by custom-made furniture and fabrics by renowned local manufacturers such as Backhausen and Bakalowits. A timeless neutral color palette, paired with chic and subtle design details such as brass wall sconces in the shape of the beloved Austrian flower edelweiss, make the interiors distinctly Viennese.

Interior of the Bathroom in the Executive Suite at the Rosewood Vienna
Courtesy of Rosewood Vienna

"As the first luxury hotel entering this market in close to a decade, we've been careful to ensure that the property honors the city's traditions of fine craft and innovative design alongside contemporary style," Alexander Lahmer, managing director at Rosewood Vienna, told T+L. "We've worked to create an experience where at every turn, guests are drawn to the unique character of Vienna – from public spaces with Old Town views to small moments weaved into guest room décor, to the service style in our food and beverage outlets.

Lahmer explained that the interiors were conceived by Vienna-based A2K Architects and BEHF Architects, and Alexander Waterworth Design Studio, who worked on the rooms and suites, lobby lounge, spa, and meeting rooms. The Viennese design firm Kroenland created Neue Hoheit, which includes several dining spaces, a terrace, and a rooftop cocktail bar.

Interior of Neue Hoheit at the Rosewood Vienna
Courtesy of Rosewood Vienna

"Alexander Waterworth's approach when crafting the interiors was to create a luxury residential setting– an overarching design goal across Rosewood's portfolio — with a contemporary interpretation of Viennese culture and history woven throughout," Lahmer added.

The hotel's crown jewel is The Hoffman House, its presidential suite, named after the visionary Austrian architect and designer Josef Hoffmann. The suite boasts 1,916 square feet on the third floor and has a separate entrance. It features a master bedroom, living room, entertainment area, dining room with seating for eight, a gourmet kitchen, and a balcony overlooking Petersplatz. Among the centerpieces of the living room is a stunning chandelier commissioned by J.L. Lobmeyr and a fantastic "cabinet of curiosities" filled with objets d'art.

Interior of Salon Aurelie at the Rosewood Vienna
Courtesy of Rosewood Vienna

The hotel's restaurant, Neue Hoheit, occupies the sixth floor treating patrons to European and Austrian classics such as wiener schnitzel with potato salad, goulash with butter dumplings, and apple strudel, as well as sweeping views of Vienna's Old Town, St. Peter's Church, and St. Stephen's Cathedral. Cocktail hour is best enjoyed in the rooftop bar, modeled after classic speakeasies and offering an innovative drinks menu.

"The signature cocktail menu is meant to represent a road map around the nine Federal States of Austria, featuring local spirits and ingredients," Lahmer explained. And finally, the hotel's lobby is home to the sophisticated Salon Aurelie, offering a modern Viennese coffee house experience with light bites such as finger sandwiches, pastries, cakes, tea, and aperitifs.

Interior of the reception at the Rosewood Vienna
Courtesy of Rosewood Vienna

Guests can indulge in therapeutic spa treatments at the elegant Asaya Spa, the first Rosewood spa outside of Asia, which features a lounge, relaxation area, sauna, steam bath, and experience shower.

Rosewood Vienna's nightly rates start at €750 per night for the rooms and €1,150 for the suites. You can book your stay here.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Pool at Nordelaia in Piedmont, Italy
It List 2022: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Opera Suite Salon at Hotel Bristol, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Vienna
The 5 Best Hotels in Vienna
Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
The 100 Best Hotels in the World
Two photos from Provence, France, showing the exterior of a hotel and a spiral staircase
The French Riviera Is an Art Lover's Dream — Here's How to Plan Your Perfect Trip
Terrace suite view at The Lowell in New York City
The 15 Best City Hotels in the Continental U.S.
Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Montalcino, Italy
The 10 Best Resorts in Italy
Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
The 25 Best Resort Hotels in Mexico
Aman New York swimming pool
NYC's Most-anticipated Luxury Hotel Now Has an Opening Date — and We Got a First Look Inside
Renderings of Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo Panama
This Luxury Hotel Coming to Central America Is Located Within a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Scenes from Vienna, Austria, including a Christmas market aglow at night, and the spiraling staircase of the Altstadt Vienna hotel
Vienna Is Beloved for Its Museums, Café Culture, and Gorgeous Parks — But It's Now One of Europe's Most Exciting Cities for Nightlife
Exterior of the Conrad Los Angeles
There's a New Luxury Hotel Coming to Downtown Los Angeles Next Month — and We Got a Sneak Peek Inside
View of Vienna in the sunrise, Austria
Vienna Travel Guide
Exterior of the Six Senses Zil Pasyon, Seychelles “Four-Bedroom Private Residence”
15 Amazing Luxury Hotel Suites Around the World That Are Worth the Splurge
Casa Polanco interiors
Mexico City Is Getting a Gorgeous New Boutique Hotel — and It's in a Restored 1940s Mansion
Pool terrace of the Villa Igiea hotel in Sicily, with ancient ruins
Sicily's Most Legendary Private Villa Has Reopened As a Luxury Hotel
Gangtey Lodge, in Bhutan
16 Incredible Luxury Hotels With Fewer Than 20 Rooms