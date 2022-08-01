This Luxury Brand Just Opened a Hotel in One of Europe's Most Elegant Cities — See Inside

Vienna is one of Europe's most elegant cities, with museums, restaurants, and hotels to match its historic gravitas. And a brand-new property opening today is just the latest proof that the Austrian capital is one of the most luxurious cities in the world.

After London, Tuscany, Madrid, and Paris, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts enters the German-speaking market with the launch of Rosewood Vienna. Located in the heart of the ancient city, on Petersplatz, the hotel is steps away from some of its most famous cultural landmarks, such as the gothic St. Stephen's Cathedral, Kunsthistorisches Museum, and the Hofburg Imperial Palace complex, as well as designer shops and fine-dining establishments. The property occupies a complex of historic buildings, including a former bank housed in a 19th-century neoclassical building and the apartment in which Mozart lived and wrote his opera "The Abduction from the Seraglio."

Courtesy of Rosewood Vienna

The hotel's 71 spacious guestrooms and 28 suites were designed with the glamour and artistic heritage of Vienna in mind as works by contemporary artists line the walls, complemented by custom-made furniture and fabrics by renowned local manufacturers such as Backhausen and Bakalowits. A timeless neutral color palette, paired with chic and subtle design details such as brass wall sconces in the shape of the beloved Austrian flower edelweiss, make the interiors distinctly Viennese.

Courtesy of Rosewood Vienna

"As the first luxury hotel entering this market in close to a decade, we've been careful to ensure that the property honors the city's traditions of fine craft and innovative design alongside contemporary style," Alexander Lahmer, managing director at Rosewood Vienna, told T+L. "We've worked to create an experience where at every turn, guests are drawn to the unique character of Vienna – from public spaces with Old Town views to small moments weaved into guest room décor, to the service style in our food and beverage outlets.

Lahmer explained that the interiors were conceived by Vienna-based A2K Architects and BEHF Architects, and Alexander Waterworth Design Studio, who worked on the rooms and suites, lobby lounge, spa, and meeting rooms. The Viennese design firm Kroenland created Neue Hoheit, which includes several dining spaces, a terrace, and a rooftop cocktail bar.

Courtesy of Rosewood Vienna

"Alexander Waterworth's approach when crafting the interiors was to create a luxury residential setting– an overarching design goal across Rosewood's portfolio — with a contemporary interpretation of Viennese culture and history woven throughout," Lahmer added.

The hotel's crown jewel is The Hoffman House, its presidential suite, named after the visionary Austrian architect and designer Josef Hoffmann. The suite boasts 1,916 square feet on the third floor and has a separate entrance. It features a master bedroom, living room, entertainment area, dining room with seating for eight, a gourmet kitchen, and a balcony overlooking Petersplatz. Among the centerpieces of the living room is a stunning chandelier commissioned by J.L. Lobmeyr and a fantastic "cabinet of curiosities" filled with objets d'art.

Courtesy of Rosewood Vienna

The hotel's restaurant, Neue Hoheit, occupies the sixth floor treating patrons to European and Austrian classics such as wiener schnitzel with potato salad, goulash with butter dumplings, and apple strudel, as well as sweeping views of Vienna's Old Town, St. Peter's Church, and St. Stephen's Cathedral. Cocktail hour is best enjoyed in the rooftop bar, modeled after classic speakeasies and offering an innovative drinks menu.

"The signature cocktail menu is meant to represent a road map around the nine Federal States of Austria, featuring local spirits and ingredients," Lahmer explained. And finally, the hotel's lobby is home to the sophisticated Salon Aurelie, offering a modern Viennese coffee house experience with light bites such as finger sandwiches, pastries, cakes, tea, and aperitifs.

Courtesy of Rosewood Vienna

Guests can indulge in therapeutic spa treatments at the elegant Asaya Spa, the first Rosewood spa outside of Asia, which features a lounge, relaxation area, sauna, steam bath, and experience shower.

Rosewood Vienna's nightly rates start at €750 per night for the rooms and €1,150 for the suites. You can book your stay here.