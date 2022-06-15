This Maui Waterfront Hotel Is Getting a $100-million Upgrade — With New Ultra-luxe Rooms and Poolside Cabanas

Maui is always marvelous — but even more so now that The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is getting a major refresh.

To the tune of $100 million, the 466-room resort's next chapter will be fueled by a deeper connection to Native Hawaiian culture. Next door is Honokahua, where 2,000 or so Hawaiian ancestors were buried between 850 A.D. and the early 1800s. Throughout the resort's new look, there's a conscious effort to honor this sacred site and the local Hawaiian culture.

Lobby Lanai with Firepit at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Credit: JASON DEWEY/Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Some improvements debuted recently, and the resort intends to complete the project by the end of the year.

"This project brings new beauty and new energy to our surrounding environment as the entire resort is infused with Hawaiian cultural elements to highlight our unique sense of place," general manager Andrew Rogers told Travel + Leisure. "We recognize that reinvestment in infrastructure and property is an important piece of supporting culture and place. This is our way of reaffirming the longstanding commitment of the resort to our location here at this sacred site."

Guests can now enjoy live, local music in the enhanced Alaloa Lounge (flaunting dark woods and rope accents) and identify native plants in the gardens, which now boast new placards, the work of landscape designer Steve Kodani and Maui's Ha'ikū Landscape Corp. Artwork by naïve Hawaiians adorns the property, including hand-carved wooden Kapa panels and lighting inspired by ancient fishing traps.

The resort's Hawaiian cultural advisor, Clifford Nae'ole, was instrumental during the planning process. "He worked closely with a team of Hawai'i-based designers, architects, builders to ensure Hawaiian culture is honored and celebrated throughout all parts of the resort," Rogers said. "Two dozen respected cultural practitioners and stakeholders, whose families trace back to Maui or whose cultural or educational work has been directly related to the preservation and protection of Honokahua, weighed in on the project."

Aerial of the pool at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Other improvements are new luxury cabanas and experiences at the revamped 10,000-square-foot pool, an infinity-edge lobby lanai framing unobstructed views of Honokahua Bay, and a new, ultra-luxe room category. Available for bookings starting in November, Maui Fire Lanai Collection's guest rooms on the ground floor of the resort's Nāpili Tower feature direct pool access and private lanais with ample room for lounging as well as hammocks and fire pits. Guests can make tropical-themed s'mores with the fixings provided. And the three infinity-edge pools these new suites open out to are the crown jewel of the property, inspired by natural lava rock formations at Makaluapuna Point in nearby Lahaina.

The Dining Bar View inside the RitzClub at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

The hotel's club experience is also getting an upgrade. On July 1, The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge at the Anenue Room debuts with five Hawaiian-inspired food presentations each day. Beyond indulging in the terrific food and drink, guests can learn to make leis, take a Hawaiian cooking class, listen to cultural storytelling, or enjoy musical performances by local artists at the new-and-improved lounge.