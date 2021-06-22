Resorts World Las Vegas Opens June 24 - and We Have an Inside Peek

The massive new resort brings three new hotels, dozens of restaurants, and more to the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas is back, people. The indefatigable destination is on the upswing, as visitors are rushing back to the ever-popular escape where round-the-clock entertainment is once again the norm.

Starting Thursday, travelers will have a new option on where to stay, as Resorts World Las Vegas officially opens its doors on June 24. The mega-resort is "the first ground-up development on the Strip in over a decade," Travel + Leisure has reported, located just north of the Fashion Show Las Vegas mall and near the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Hilton One Bedroom Entertainment Suite Living Room at Resorts World Las Vegas Credit: Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas

"Particularly after the past year, travelers are looking for fun, exciting destinations to explore," said Matt Schuyler, Hilton's chief brand officer, in an email to T+L. "And according to a new survey conducted by Hilton, nearly a quarter of Americans ranked Las Vegas at the top of their must-visit destination list, with 20 percent citing the Las Vegas Strip as a wish list sight to see."

The $4.3 billion wonderland will have 3,506 hotel rooms split across three Hilton-managed properties; more than 40 places to eat and drink, including a Singapore-inspired food hall called Famous Foods Street Eats; a 5.5-acre "pool complex"; a 5,000-person concert and event venue; and tons of on-property shopping. A huge casino will have slots, table games, poker, plus a sports book and high-limit rooms.

"Las Vegas continues to cement itself as the entertainment capital of the world and is seeing exponential growth to attract visitors for experiences that span sports, music, and entertainment," said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, in an email to T+L.

"Las Vegas is resilient," added Sibella. "New investments have historically shown to drive new visitation to Las Vegas, and we hope Resorts World Las Vegas can play a role in the city's rebound. We've already seen substantial demand across the destination. Conventions and major events are starting to return, shows and entertainment venues are re-opening with limited-capacity, and, as of last week, Strip hotels were exceeding pre-pandemic occupancy levels."

The resort has until now kept a tight lid on many details of what visitors can expect, but T+L got a sneak peek at some of the amenities that will open to guests on Thursday.

Resorts World has not one but three hotels under one roof: Conrad Las Vegas, with 1,496 rooms; Crockfords Las Vegas, with 236 rooms and part of Hilton's LXR portfolio; and Las Vegas Hilton, with 1,774 rooms. Of the three, Crockfords is the most luxe but Resorts World says all three have luxurious touches.

Rooms at the Conrad Las Vegas start at 550 square feet, with residential-style furnishings and custom artwork commissioned by Resorts World Las Vegas.

Conrad Typical King Bedroom at Resorts World Las Vegas Credit: Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Hilton, the largest hotel of the three, will have spacious, contemporary rooms and suites ranging in size from 400 to 3,300 square feet. Rooms at the Las Vegas Hilton were designed by Wilson Associates, an architectural design firm with a long history of high-end hotel work, including for Conrad properties in Asia and at the Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai.

"Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands, bringing together Conrad Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Hilton Hotels & Resorts for the first time," said Schuyler. "Each brand offers distinct accommodations and amenities, allowing us to meet guests' evolving needs and serve every type of traveler for any trip or occasion."

Resorts World Las Vegas will have seven "unique pool experiences," the property says, including an infinity pool with views of the Strip.

The resort's poker room will have plenty of space for card games.

The Poker Room at Resorts World Las Vegas Credit: Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas

For those that never miss a workout, even on vacation, a huge fitness center is part of the resort's overall wellness offering, which also includes a 27,000-square-foot spa.

Among the more than 40 restaurants and bars on property are a number of spots at Famous Foods Street Eats, a food hall inspired by the hawker centres of Southeast Asia and managed by Singapore-based Zouk Group.

Famous Foods Dessert from Resorts World Las Vegas Credit: Megan Blair/Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas

RedTail will offer drinks, televised sports, and "social gaming," Resorts World says, with emcee-led activities including beer pong and limbo contests.

Dawg House Saloon & Sportsbook is a Nashville-themed bar with food, drinks, dancing, and sports betting all in one spot.

Sun's Out Bun's Out will serve what Resorts World calls "innovative comfort food." All the restaurants and bars on site will also offer delivery to anywhere else on property, through a partnership with GrubHub.

"Resort World Las Vegas is integrating technology throughout every aspect of the resort," said Sibella. "From our first-of-its kind partnership with Grubhub which allows guests to conveniently order a variety of food, beverage, and retail items across the property straight from their phone, to our partnership with Gemini, that aims to make Resorts World Las Vegas one of the most crypto-friendly resorts on the Las Vegas Strip."