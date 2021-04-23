Pharrell Just Opened a Gorgeous New Hotel in Miami — and It Was Made to Be a Good Time

Pharrell Williams is officially in the hotel business.

As if he wasn't juggling enough, the singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer just opened The Goodtime Hotel in Miami with restaurant and nightlife industry veteran David Grutman, who owns several restaurants and nightclubs in the city.

The 266-room Art Deco-style property in trendy South Beach features Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay views, as well as an exclusive stretch of beachfront that's ideal for melting into a chaise lounge, listening to crashing waves, and letting your worries fade away.

Williams hopes the property will revitalize travelers and "provide a natural good time for all who come through," according to a press release.

The hotel is located just steps from the beach and a short walk from fashion designer Gianni Versace's former mansion in a district known for its bars, restaurants, and gorgeous Art Deco architecture.

The Goodtime Hotel Credit: Courtesy of The Goodtime Hotel

Inside The Goodtime Hotel, rooms come equipped with blackout drapes, bright leopard prints, and pink rotary phones. The property takes up an entire city block and includes the sprawling Strawberry Moon pool club, which greets guests with not one, but two pools, in addition to two open-air bars, a DJ booth, and private cabanas.

"When you're at the Goodtime, we want you to feel like your worries and anxieties have been left outside," Grutman said in the press release.

The Goodtime Hotel opened its doors on April 15. Kim Kardashian, Future, Maluma, and David and Victoria Beckham were among the VIPs that attended its launch party, Vogue reported. The event was capped at 50% capacity and required guests to wear face masks.

"I'm a producer, and seeing this come to life hasn't been all that different from producing music," Williams told Vogue, revealing his favorite part of the property is the pools.

Prices on the hotel's website start at $548 a night or $602 a night for rooms with an ocean view.