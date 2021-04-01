A Sneak Peek Inside the Most Anticipated Los Angeles Hotel to Open This Year

Just when we thought West Hollywood's stretch of Sunset Boulevard couldn't get any more enticing, Pendry Hotels showed up on the scene. Set to open April 2, Pendry West Hollywood takes up an entire block of the Sunset Strip — which stands to reason, considering they have 149 rooms, 40 residences, a rooftop pool, an exclusive private social club (with impeccable midcentury modern design), a spa, and multiple restaurants by Wolfgang Puck.

Pendry West Hollywood pool Image zoom Credit: Christian Horan Photography

West Hollywood — or WeHo, if you're ready to commit to the Angeleno vernacular — is already an enclave of L.A. arts and culture, and the new hotel is meant to be a full-blown representation of that. The art collection, curated by Lendrum Fine Art, blends the talent of L.A. artists with impressive names from the global art community. Not only does the style on property feel ultra-modern, but even the building itself — as well as the common spaces within — presents like a work of art. Perhaps the most impressive artistic display is the illuminated, geometric sculpture by Anthony James that greets you as you walk into Pendry.

Pendry West Hollywood lobby Image zoom Credit: Christian Horan Photography

"I lived in West Hollywood for more than a decade, two blocks from this location, and in many ways the city influenced the creation of our Pendry brand," Michael Fuerstman, co-founder and creative director of Pendry Hotels & Resorts, told Travel+Leisure. Fuerstman is the son of Alan Fuerstman, the CEO of Montage Hotels, and in many ways, this project feels like an expansion of the Montage family.

"Pendry exists to create a new luxury hospitality experience — the best elements of classic luxury service culture with a style and perspective that is contemporary, sophisticated, forward-thinking, and unique," Fuerstman continued. "The ethos of West Hollywood is a perfect match for our vision."

Pendry West Hollywood guest room Image zoom Credit: Christian Horan Photography