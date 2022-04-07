This Riviera Maya Resort Just Added Stunning Floating Villas — and Each One Has Its Own Rooftop Pool

Cancun and the Riviera Maya don't always invoke images of tranquility and privacy, but that's exactly what you'll find at the luxurious Banyan Tree Mayakoba resort. Last year, the property underwent a $50-million expansion, unveiling 34 new beachfront pool suites and a beach club. And if that wasn't dreamy enough, the exclusive eco-resort just added seven spectacular overwater lagoon villas, each with private rooftop pools, to its already impressive list of accommodations.

Nestled in the mangroves above Mayakoba's clear, freshwater lagoon, the two-level villas each boast 2,385 square feet of indoor-outdoor space, offering guests plenty of privacy and phenomenal amenities.

The one-bedroom residences feature an open layout and French doors letting plenty of light in, but most importantly, allowing vacationers to enjoy the stunning sunset views from the comfort of their bed. Renowned Mexican architect Sordo Madaleno, who led Banyan Tree Mayakoba's renovation, used organic materials such as wood and stone (the double bathroom sinks are masterfully carved in natural stone) to bring a serene and cozy vibe to the villas.

Of course, it's all about soaking up the sun and vistas from the rooftop. The open-air rooftop deck features a heated infinity pool overlooking the lagoon, a chic outdoor bathtub, and plenty of space for sunbathing.

Another great thing about the overwater lagoon villas with rooftop pools? They are located far enough from the center of the resort to allow for maximum privacy, but are also within walking distance (or a short golf cart ride) from the beach as well as Banyan Tree's restaurants and spa. Guests of the storied resort can also enjoy an array of water activities, while those who like to practice their swing can do so on El Camaleón, the 18-hole PGA Tour golf course.

