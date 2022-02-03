A New Luxury Hotel Is Coming to Big Sky, Montana — Complete With a Ski Lodge and Mountain-view Villas

Big Sky, Montana has long been a beloved vacation destination for adventurous travelers. Just an hour from Yellowstone National Park, visitors can find plenty of space to roam, a solid adrenaline rush from skiing, hiking, fly fishing, or horseback riding through the hills, and of course, an abundance of tranquility in Big Sky. In fact, it's such a spectacular spot that luxury travelers have started buying up vacation homes in the area. Fortunately, One&Only plans to open residences in Big Sky to keep up with demand.

On Feb. 2, 2022, Lone Mountain Land Company and Kerzner International Holdings Limited announced plans for One&Only Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, which will become the first One&Only resort and residential community in the United States when it opens its doors in 2024.

One&Only Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana Credit: Courtesy of One&Only Resorts

"I am thrilled that we are introducing our first One&Only resort and community of Private Homes in the U.S. Each One&Only resort celebrates their own distinctive location and Big Sky is the perfect site, where guests and residents alike can enjoy the very best of nature year-round through the life and energy of One&Only," Philippe Zuber, chief executive officer of Kerzner International, said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "At Moonlight Basin, Lone Mountain Land Company has built a mountain destination that showcases the natural beauty of Montana's extensive, dramatic landscapes, and I am delighted to introduce One&Only in this unrivaled destination."

Located between Lone Peak and the Spanish Peaks, the forthcoming One&Only resort will showcase Montana's gorgeous scenery while also providing every modern amenity guests or residents might need. Though secluded, the One&Only Moonlight Basin will be connected by gondola to Big Sky's world-class skiing, as well as provide access to mountain golf courses. Located less than an hour's drive from Bozeman, Montana, Yellowstone International Airport, and Yellowstone National Park, the resort and residences is perfectly positioned for outdoor adventure.

Designed by renowned architect, Olson Kundig, One&Only Moonlight Basin will include 73 guest rooms and suites in the main lodge, along with 19 villas scattered throughout the resort, a separate ski lodge, and a Chenot Spa. The property will also include 62 private residences. The free-standing Olson Kundig-designed homes will come with contemporary design, including massive glass walls to showcase Big Sky's soaring mountain ranges all around.

"Moonlight Basin offers one of the most unique mountain experiences in the U.S.," Matt Kidd, managing director of Lone Mountain Land Company, said. "We look forward to working with the One&Only team in Big Sky to bring the unique design and exceptional service standards of One&Only to Montana."