This Luxury Hotel Is Debuting 55 Stunning Villas in Mexico — and You Can Buy One

There are few things better than checking into a One&Only hotel — except for perhaps walking in with the knowledge that you don't have to check out. For dozens of fortunate luxury travelers, this may soon be a reality. One&Only is giving us the perfect reason to consider investing in a second home, this time in Mexico's Riviera Nayarit.

The company just completed its first residential development in the Western hemisphere — One&Only Private Homes Mandarina — and it comprises 55 stunning villas. The properties, nestled on a lush hill and overlooking a dreamy one-mile stretch of sandy beach, are completely one-of-a-kind as the architecture was adapted to their unique location. Lead architect Rick Joy (also behind the spectacular Amangiri) designed the homes to blend with the lush landscape, creating perfect harmony between the spacious homes and the environment. The two-level, four-, five-, and eight-bedroom residences span up to 19,000 square feet and include ample outdoor spaces with infinity pools, fire pits, and plenty of space to entertain and soak up the hot, Mexican sun.

One & Only Mandarina private residence villas Credit: Rupert Peace/RLH Properties

One & Only Mandarina private residence villas Credit: Rupert Peace/RLH Properties

Inside, a calming, earthy palette of natural materials, such as local wood and stone, exudes serenity and understated luxury. New owners can further customize their homes by choosing from three furniture and finishing packages to make their villa perfectly move-in ready. The open-concept interiors feature exposed beams, soaring ceilings clad in wood paneling, and gourmet kitchens. Oversized windows and glass walls reveal the beautiful views surrounding the properties.

Of course, as an One&Only development, it's all about the five-star amenities. Each owner will have a dedicated concierge who attends to their every need.

One & Only Mandarina private residence villas Credit: Rupert Peace/RLH Properties

One & Only Mandarina private residence villas Credit: Rupert Peace/RLH Properties

"In addition to offering striking design and architecture, One&Only Mandarina Private Homes places residents at the center of an exciting residential community where adventure awaits," Kappner Clark, chief marketing officer of RLH Properties, told Travel + Leisure via email. "The development is home to remarkable cuisine, a world-class spa and beach clubs, as well as a myriad of exclusive experiences. Mandarina is known for its incredible Polo & Equestrian Club, where residents can watch matches or learn how to horseback ride themselves, but there's also zip lining, mountain biking, a ropes course, hiking, tennis, pickleball, and much more."