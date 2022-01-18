Nobu Hotels Will Open Its First Greece Outpost on Santorini — With Pool Villas, Caldera Views, and a Luxe Spa
Nobu Hospitality is officially expanding its empire.
The hotel and restaurant brand on the rise, founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, announced in January that it will open its first hotel in Greece this spring.
Located on Santorini's northeast coast in Imerovigli, Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Santorini will come with a signature Nobu Restaurant, luxurious spa, fitness center, two-level infinity pool, and five over-the-top pool villas that each offer panoramic views of both the Caldera and Aegean Sea from its clifftop perch. The hotel is also just 20 minutes from Santorini (Thira) International Airport and sits along the famed hiking trail that runs between Oia and Fira, Santorini's capital.
"We are very excited to be coming to Santorini and to work with the local community on this exciting project," Trevor Horwell, the chief executive officer of Nobu Hospitality, shared in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "Santorini is one of the most highly regarded destinations in the world with its rare beauty, famed for its distinctive cuisine, whitewashed architecture set with a backdrop of steep cliffs, and dramatic sunsets lighting the sea and sky. We look forward to inviting locals and international travelers alike to experience the Nobu lifestyle in this special destination."
The hotel's exterior will, of course, feature that famed white-and-blue color scheme the Cyclades are known for, and the interior and poolside décor will reflect a minimalist-chic vibe that is synonymous with Nobu properties. This includes sleek, black chaise loungers and matching umbrellas, slate gray daybeds, and desert-inspired landscaping that's sure to up the cool factor at this highly anticipated hotel.
The property on Santorini will be the 26th Nobu Hotel and 10th on the European continent. The opening will be this spring, though an official date has not been set — follow Nobu Hotels' website for any and all updates.
- The 10 Best Places to Buy a Winter Vacation Home in the U.S., According to New Data
- Nobu Hotels Will Open Its First Greece Outpost on Santorini — With Pool Villas, Caldera Views, and a Luxe Spa
- The World's First NFT Museum Just Opened in Seattle
- This Costa Rican Retreat Has 10 Private Villas — Each With an Infinity Pool