The property will be the 26th in the Nobu Hotels portfolio.

Nobu Hotels Will Open Its First Greece Outpost on Santorini — With Pool Villas, Caldera Views, and a Luxe Spa

Nobu Hospitality is officially expanding its empire.

The hotel and restaurant brand on the rise, founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, announced in January that it will open its first hotel in Greece this spring.

Aerial view of Nobu Santorini Credit: Courtesy of Nobu Santorini

Sunset view of Nobu Santorini Credit: Christos Drazos/Courtesy of Nobu Santorini

Located on Santorini's northeast coast in Imerovigli, Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Santorini will come with a signature Nobu Restaurant, luxurious spa, fitness center, two-level infinity pool, and five over-the-top pool villas that each offer panoramic views of both the Caldera and Aegean Sea from its clifftop perch. The hotel is also just 20 minutes from Santorini (Thira) International Airport and sits along the famed hiking trail that runs between Oia and Fira, Santorini's capital.

"We are very excited to be coming to Santorini and to work with the local community on this exciting project," Trevor Horwell, the chief executive officer of Nobu Hospitality, shared in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "Santorini is one of the most highly regarded destinations in the world with its rare beauty, famed for its distinctive cuisine, whitewashed architecture set with a backdrop of steep cliffs, and dramatic sunsets lighting the sea and sky. We look forward to inviting locals and international travelers alike to experience the Nobu lifestyle in this special destination."

Plunge Pool at the Honeymoon Maisonette with Caldera View at Nobu Santorini Credit: Christos Drazos/Courtesy of Nobu Santorini

The hotel's exterior will, of course, feature that famed white-and-blue color scheme the Cyclades are known for, and the interior and poolside décor will reflect a minimalist-chic vibe that is synonymous with Nobu properties. This includes sleek, black chaise loungers and matching umbrellas, slate gray daybeds, and desert-inspired landscaping that's sure to up the cool factor at this highly anticipated hotel.