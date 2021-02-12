Nickelodeon's First Resort in Mexico Will Have Cartoon Suites With Private Infinity Pools and a 6-acre Water Park

Nickelodeon's first property in Mexico's Riviera Maya might just be the ultimate family vacation destination.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts plans to open an all-suite property in the Riviera Maya this summer. Each of the hotel's 280 oceanfront suites will come equipped with its own private infinity pool, two bathrooms, and enough space for a family of five to spread out and relax.

Rooms will feature art and decor inspired by some of Nickelodeon's most popular characters and shows including SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Blue's Clues, and PAW Patrol. Expect to see lots of lime green, an ode to the television station's iconic slime.

One of the property's signature suites is dubbed the Turtle Lair Suite and creates the perfect subterranean lair, just in an oceanfront penthouse. The 3,000-square-foot suite includes a 700-square-foot terrace and private butler service to arrange anything from an in-room pizza party to a moonlit beach dinner. Another signature suite is inspired by Spongebob's pineapple under the sea.

The resort is set to include a sprawling six-acre water park — which would be among Mexico's largest — and feature over 2,000 square feet of slides. Both a lazy river and faster-paced adventure river are in the works, and resort guests are promised exclusive early access to the waterpark. It also will offer a fitness center and spa with outdoor treatment options, 24-hour in-room dining, six restaurants, and advice from sommeliers and mixologists staffing three bars.

The property plans to open in June and is Nickelodeon's first resort in Mexico. Prices are set to begin at $453 per night per traveler, a price that includes food, drinks, airport transfers, and COVID-19 antigen tests for guests departing to the U.S. The Turtle Lair and Pineapple Suites will set you back a bit more. Grand opening rates start at around $8,800 for each.